June 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aire Valley Master Trust's class A, B and C notes, and upgraded the class D notes to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Credit Enhancement:

The ratings are based on strong collateral performance and sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the class A 'AAAsf' rated notes has increased to 21.92% from 20.54% in May 2012 due to the redemption of certain notes and the non-amortising nature of the reserve funds.

The upgrade of the class D notes reflects the stable asset performance and increase in credit enhancement for the class D notes to 5.05% from 4.36% due to the replenishment of the reserve fund. The reserve fund draw in April 2012 was caused by the low constant repayment rate (CPR) that Aire Valley has experienced in the past three years rather than any performance issues. The reserve fund was drawn to cover the bullet principal payment of the 2007-2 Series 1 class A3 notes, which was due in April. Since the draw, the reserve fund has replenished back to its target level of GBP380m. The fast replenishment is due to the top seniority position the reserve fund holds in the principal priority of payments, which is only utilised when the reserve fund is drawn to cover note principal payments.

Stable Asset Performance:

The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review. Three-months plus arrears, which were 1.8% at the time of last review, have decreased to 1.4% of the pool. This is well below the average for UK prime mortgages, presently around 2%. The decrease in arrears is most likely a result of sustained buoyancy of borrower affordability in the buy-to-let market (BTL), increase in rents resulting in higher cash flows for BTL borrowers and an improvement in servicing and forbearance practices. The majority of borrowers in Aire Valley are in this earlier BTL subset and are contributing to a weighted average mortgage rate across the entire pool of 2.3%.

Fitch expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year, which coupled with expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment, is likely to support the programme's continued solid performance.

Given the relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 0.35% in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread, which stands at approximately 0.55%.

Non-Asset Trigger Breach:

Aire Valley breached its non-asset trigger in May 2012, due to trust assets falling below the minimum trust size of GBP10.7bn. This breach was expected, and the natural repercussion of the prohibition of the sale of new loans into the trust, which was caused by a breach of a step-up trigger in October 2008. The consequences of this breach are mostly limited. The trigger dictates that the Funding 1 vehicle should receive all principal receipts, in place of the seller. However, this stipulation is redundant as the seller has not received any principal receipts since 2008, because of the large volume of outstanding notes that have been and are still due and payable. This has primarily been caused by the low CPR; less than 5% over the past three years. The low CPR has limited the speed of note amortisation, and meant that due and payable notes have remained outstanding. Moreover, given 90.9% of the pool is on an interest-only mortgage, scheduled principal payments are also limited.

In addition, given the large volume of outstanding due and payable class A notes relative to principal collections, the more junior notes (class B, C and D) have not received any principal payments since the 2004-1 series 2 junior notes paid in full in June 2008.

However, in the agency's view, the trigger has had a far more nuanced effect on note amortisation, as all controlled amortisation notes are now converted to pass-through notes, and the amortisation rule 2, which limited the pay down of pass-through notes that had stepped up (in favour of controlled amortisation notes), is no longer in use. The agency therefore continues to expect a more marginal and subtle effect on amortisation amongst the different class A notes than it does across the entire capital structure.

Limited Impact Of Margin Step-Up:

The last remaining notes reached their step-up date in Q213. In a low CPR scenario, which is the current situation, the resultant increase in note margin will put a strain on the transaction's cash flow. Although the current level of excess spread and asset margin are expected to be able to cover the increase in margin costs in the near term, the weighted average cost of notes will further increase as senior notes pay down.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or interest rates could produce loss levels higher than the base case and deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes, resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to counterparty risks and may be revised if a direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings.

Additional stresses, including a 10% increase in market value decline and a 0.2% reduction in credit enhancement were applied to take the BTL nature of the pool and the proportion of the pool currently in possession into account. Initial key rating drivers are further described in the new issue report dated 08 August 2008 at www.fitchratings.com.

The rating actions are as follows:

Aire Valley Mortgages 2004-1 plc

Series 3 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class C1: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class D1: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 3 Class D2: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Aire Valley Mortgages 2005-1 plc

Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Aire Valley Mortgages 2006-1 plc

Series 1 Class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class B3: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class B3: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Aire Valley Mortgages 2007-1 plc

Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Aire Valley Mortgages 2007-2 plc

Class 1A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class 1A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class 1B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class 1C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Aire Valley Mortgages 2008-1 plc

Series 1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2 Class D: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable