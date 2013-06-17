(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Roof Russia DPR Finance
Company S.A.'s (Roof Russia DPR or the issuer) Series 2012-A, Series 2012-B and
Series 2012-C at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of the underlying cash flows as well as
the originator's ongoing viability. The flows backing the transaction continue
to perform strongly.
As of the latest reports for April 2013, the tested collections debt service
coverage ratios (DSCR) levels were well above trigger levels. The monthly and
quarterly DSCR ratios, which only include flows from designated depositary banks
(DDBs) and include haircuts for the largest beneficiaries were 167x and 135x,
respectively. The proportion of quarterly collections from DDBs was at 91% as of
March 2013 and remains considerably over the 60% trigger. All other early
amortisation trigger tests are passed comfortably.
Roof Russia DPR is a securitisation of diversified payment rights (DPRs)
originated by ZAO Raiffeisenbank (RBRU or the originator, BBB+/Stable/F2). DPRs
are hard currency payment orders processed by banks. They can arise from a
variety of sources but mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and
services, capital flows, personal remittances and in particular oil and gas
exports. The DPRs settled by RBRU derive in their majority from energy exports
from a small number of large oil & gas exporters and are mostly USD-denominated.
RBRU has been assigned a Going Concern Assessment score of 3, which allows for a
maximum uplift of Roof Russia DPR's notes of two notches above the originator's
local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), according to Fitch's Future Flow
Securitization Criteria. This differential is tempered if the originator's local
currency IDR incorporates parental support, as is the case for RBRU.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The most significant variables affecting the transaction's rating are the credit
quality of the bank, its GCA score, and the sovereign rating. Although coverage
levels are also a key input, the DSCRs have been consistently high, and
therefore the transaction should be able to withstand a significant decline in
cash flows without affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, a change in any of these
variables will be analysed in a rating committee to assess the possible impact
on the transaction's rating.