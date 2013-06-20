(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 20
Fitch Ratings has assigned ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO (INGR) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Support Rating of '2' The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs, National and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view that INGR
would likely be supported, in case of need, by its sole shareholder, ING Bank NV
(ING, A+/Negative). This view is based on the high degree of integration between
parent and subsidiary, the small cost of the potential support that might be
required, common branding and potential reputational risks for the parent which
may result from a subsidiary default. Nevertheless, Fitch classifies INGR as a
subsidiary of 'limited importance' for the parent due to its small size (less
than 1% of consolidated assets) and focused franchise.
INGR's foreign currency Long-term IDR is constrained at Russia's 'BBB+' Country
Ceiling, and the local currency Long-term IDR also takes into account country
risks.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating (VR) to INGR due to its limited
autonomy from the parent bank. The bank is highly integrated with ING in terms
of strategic, operational, risk management and treasury functions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
INGR's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if Russia's Country
Ceiling (BBB+) was upgraded or downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded
if there was a multi-notch downgrade of ING, although Fitch does not anticipate
this at present, notwithstanding the Negative Outlook, given the parent's 'a'
VR.
Set up in 1993, INGR has been operating as a part of the ING Global network,
with its primary focus on servicing leading domestic corporates and
multinational companies operating in Russia that are also the global clients of
the parent bank.
INGR reported RUB202bn of total assets and RUB3.3bn of net income at end-2012.
The bank's loan book was small (13% of assets) and concentrated, but fully
performing. In addition, the large equity cushion offered strong loss absorption
capacity. The bank's liquidity was also significant, mitigating potential swings
in the bank's short-term and concentrated customer base.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'F2
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '2'