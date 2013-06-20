June 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned New Look Retail Group
Limited's (New Look; 'B-'/Stable) GBP808m senior secured notes issued by New
Look Bondco I plc a final 'B' rating with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'.
The rating action follows the review of final terms of the bond issue
principally conforming to information already received by Fitch.
As expected, the proceeds have been used to repay all indebtedness under the
previous senior facilities agreement and mezzanine facility agreement, in
addition to funding the cash tender of approximately half of the previously
outstanding PIK loans. In conjunction with the tender offer, New Look will
exchange the remaining PIK liabilities for a new PIK loan facility issued
through a special purpose vehicle located within the restricted group that
matures in November 2018. The new notes rank as senior secured obligations and
benefit from guarantees from certain operating subsidiaries representing over
97% of the restricted group's adjusted EBITDA.
New Look's 'B-' IDR reflects the aggressiveness of the proposed
recapitalisation. However, this is offset by its established market leadership
in the UK, favourable medium-term industry trends and improving operating
performance in recent quarters. From a business risk standpoint, Fitch views New
Look as possessing a number of company-specific traits consistent with a higher
rating. However, the company's financial profile and limited expected
de-leveraging potential, are more in line with a low-rated 'B' issuer and are
viewed as constraining factors for New Look's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established Market Position
Fitch considers New Look's high fashion content and value proposition as
differentiating factors compared with its immediate peer group. This has
resulted in a strong brand position in the UK value clothing segment, which is
benefiting from a long-term structural change, largely driven by increased
acceptance of value retail brands. New Look is further supported by the
multi-channel offering comprising over 1,100 owned and franchised stores
worldwide (590 owned stores in the UK) and a fast-growing e-commerce and
mobile-commerce presence. These company-specific traits justify a high 'B'/low
'BB' rating category but the rating is constrained by the company's reliance on
the UK market.
E-Commerce Expansion
New Look aims to improve EBITDA back to the previous highs of FY10. However, the
mix of EBITDA is fundamentally different with the share of UK retail profit
expected to contribute a lower percentage of overall group EBITDA in the coming
years with the e-commerce division generating an increasing percentage of growth
in group EBITDA from FY13. Fitch views management's growth assumption as
reasonable based on current trends and results achieved in recent periods. More
broadly, these expectations are consistent with industry trends as online
retailing is expected to grow at 15.1% (CAGR) from 2012 to 2016.
Subdued UK Consumer Environment
Although New Look plans to increase its overseas exposure, its UK division
remains a major part of its business, contributing 78% of group revenue and 93%
of group underlying operating profit in FY13. The UK consumer environment
remains subdued as unemployment is still high, household incomes remain squeezed
and the real wage continues to fall. As a result, competition among clothing
retailers is very high with promotions and discounting being the new norm in the
industry.
Improving Operating Performance
Despite the strong brand franchise, operating performance in recent years has
been affected by several factors, both internal and external. This includes a
one-off event with the departure of 40% of its key buyers when New Look moved
its headquarters from Weymouth to London. As a result, there was inconsistent
ranging, pricing and quality in its products, which led to increased markdowns
and depressed profitability in FY11 and FY12. The poor operating performance has
since reversed, as evidenced by a 29% year-on-year improvement in reported
adjusted EBITDA in FY13. Fitch expects the UK retail sector to remain under
pressure driven by weak consumer confidence and above-average supply chain
inflation. In FY13, New Look reported sales increased by 2.5% (FY12: -0.9%) and
EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% (FY12: 9.6%). Further gradual improvement in
profitability is factored in thereafter.
Aggressive Financial Profile
Fitch characterises New Look's financial profile as aggressive. This is prompted
by the partial refinancing of the old Holdco PIK loan with additional debt
issued at the same restricted group as the issued senior secured notes, which
justifies the 'B-' IDR despite the extended debt maturity profile. In addition,
Fitch has included the new PIK facility in its calculation of leverage metrics.
Several characteristics that support this approach include guarantees from
operating subsidiaries within the restricted group, option to pay interest in
cash and transferability of rights and obligations. Fitch projects FFO-adjusted
net leverage to increase to around 7.1x (cash-pay FFO-adjusted net leverage of
6.0x) by FYE14 (March 2014). In Fitch's definition of FFO-adjusted net leverage
(including PIK), this is weak relative to the 'B' median for the sector at 6.0x.
FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) is equally considered
weak at 1.5x.
Senior Secured Notes' Rating
The 'B'/'RR3' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectations that the
enterprise value of the company - and resulting recovery for its creditors -
will be maximised in a restructuring (going concern approach) rather than a
liquidation due to the relatively asset-light nature of the business.
Furthermore, a default scenario would likely be triggered by unsustainable
financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly weak consumer spending
or poor acceptance of the company's product roll-outs. As such, Fitch has
applied a 25% discount to FY13 EBITDA and believes a distressed multiple of 5.0x
is appropriate. This results in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) for
senior secured noteholders in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently below and expected to
be sustained below 6.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) consistently above
1.7x - 2.0x
- EBITDA margins at or above 15% driven by core business improvement
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently above 8.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) consistently below
1.2x
- EBITDA margins below 10%
- Inability to maintain positive free cash flow delaying deleveraging potential