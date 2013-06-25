HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Eridan 2010-01's notes, as follows:
EUR330.6m class A (ISIN FR0010979385): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR59.9m class B (ISIN FR0010979393): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmations and Outlooks reflect the stable portfolio performance. Loans in arrears for more than 90 days represent 0.04% of the portfolio, up from 0.03% in March 2012. The portfolio remains granular, with the largest obligor representing 0.45% of the portfolio balance.
Fitch has applied a rating cap to the class B notes, in line with its published criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Structured Finance Transactions' published in June 2013. Under the sequential and accelerated amortisation scenarios, the class B notes could experience temporary interest shortfalls as allowed by the transaction's documentation. The transaction is currently amortising pro-rata according to its amortisation triggers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The agency incorporated two additional stress tests in their analysis to determine the ratings' sensitivity. The agency applied a 1.25x default rate multiplier and a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio. In both stress tests, ratings action is likely for notes being downgraded between zero and four notches.
FCT Eridan 2010-01 (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by BRED Banque Populaire ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). At closing, the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR950m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to French small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.
