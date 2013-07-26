(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'.

The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise, strong distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. The rating also factors in implicit capital and policy support from the Ministry of Finance, in light of the state's majority ownership and the insurer's large policyholder base of more than 100 million long-term policyholders. These strengths are, however, moderated by the insurer's volatile earnings performance, risk concentration in China and keen competition.

China Life has followed a strategy of increasing regular-premium policies for sustainable growth. It held onto the largest share of 32.4% in China's life insurance market in 2012 with new business increasing 3.1% by value, despite a fall of 14.6% in first-year premiums. This was because higher sales of more profitable long-term regular-premium products helped offset a volume decrease in single-premium policies.

China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance, particularly fluctuations in the domestic stock market. Fitch expects investment conditions to remain challenging as domestic economic growth slows and to constrain China Life's earnings performance. Last year significant impairment losses in equities resulted in a low investment yield of 2.8% and modest pre-tax return on assets of 0.6%.

China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential earnings volatility, in Fitch's view. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in China at 11.7% of total assets at end-2012. The company issued CNY38bn of subordinated debt in 2012 after a CNY30bn debt issue in 2011 to support its statutory solvency margin. This resulted in an increase in financial leverage with an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 23.4% (13.4% at end-2011) but a strengthened regulatory solvency margin ratio of 235.6% at end-2012 (170.1% at end-2011).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

China Life's credit strength is dependent on domestic economic conditions and sovereign strength, given its risk concentration (particularly its investments) in China, and implicit state support.

Negative rating triggers include perceived weakening in sovereign willingness or capability to support China Life, substantial deterioration in capitalisation with the regulatory solvency margin ratio to below 150% on a sustained basis, and a prolonged high adjusted debt-to-capital ratio at above 30%. Conversely, an improvement in China's sovereign risk profile could be a positive rating trigger for China Life.