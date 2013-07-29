(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of GBS Receivables Trust No. 4, a transaction backed by a pool of Australian conforming and full documentation residential mortgages originated by Greater Building Society, as follows:

AUD100.1m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009015) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD7.0m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with expectations.

Arrears have been consistently low since issuance, with 30+ days arrears of 0.44% as at end-May 2013, well below Fitch's 30+ days Dinkum index of 1.48%. No losses have been recorded and therefore no claims submitted to lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI).

There were two small principal drawdowns in the 12 months to May 2013 due to timing mismatches, both of which were repaid the following month. The underlying pool is geographically concentrated, with 96.7% of the collateral being in New South Wales. Fitch has incorporated this factor into its credit analysis of the transaction.

Lenders' mortgage insurance was provided on 71% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and on 29% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd ('AA-'/Stable).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade could take place in the event of a significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses. However, this is considered unlikely due to the low levels of arrears to date.