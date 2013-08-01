(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 1

Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC SB Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) KZT4.5bn Series 2 senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and expected National Long-term rating of 'BBB(kaz)(EXP)'. Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The issue of Series 2 bonds in the framework of the second KZT12bn bond programme is anticipated in Q313. The bonds would carry a fixed semi-annual coupon of 7% with no step-up and would have a maturity date in five years from the issuance date. No put option is envisaged.

According to Kazakhstan's legislation, the bonds would rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the bank except for the individuals' deposits (KZT24bn or 19% of total IFRS liabilities at end-H113).

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

The Long-term IDRs, National Rating and senior unsecured debt ratings are based on the Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high single-name concentrations, significant growth in a relatively high risk environment and some uncertainty due to potential new bank acquisitions in Kazakhstan by ABK's shareholders.

The ratings positively consider the solid performance helped by low average funding costs, reasonably strong reported asset quality metrics, the currently sound liquidity and funding position, and solid capitalisation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

The ratings could be downgraded following a material deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or the funding profile. An upgrade would require an improvement of the operating environment, a longer track record of sustainable performance, and a more extensive franchise.