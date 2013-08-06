(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 6

Fitch Ratings has assigned Mora Banc Grup, S.A. (MoraBanc) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a Short-term IDR of 'F2'. The IDRs are driven by the entity's standalone strength as reflected by its Viability Rating (VR). The Outlook on MoraBanc's IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR

MoraBanc's VR reflects its solid domestic retail and private banking franchise, though in a small market, solid profitability, ample liquidity and robust capitalisation. The VR also factors in the limited size of the bank's assets under management (AUM), exposure to operational and reputational risk, high concentration in single names and exposure to the Andorran economy.

Unlike domestic peers, MoraBanc's international growth strategy is focused on attracting private banking clients to Andorra rather than acquiring entities or expanding in other jurisdictions. Although this approach has resulted in a better-than-peers cost control and lower operational risk so far, it has limited the bank's growth and geographical diversification. In 2012, MoraBanc's AUM reached EUR6.4bn, up by 5% on 2012.

Its profitability compares well with that of international peers and its cost/income ratio was a solid 52.5%. MoraBanc's loan book has been under pressure from the difficult economic environment in Andorra and remains concentrated, reflecting the industry and corporate concentrations in the small country. However, exposures are largely collateralised and its non-performing loans ratio compared well with peers' at 3% at end-2012.

MoraBanc is strongly capitalised with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 25% at end-2012. It is primarily funded by customer deposits and it has an ample liquidity, with liquid assets representing 39% of total assets.

The Negative Outlook reflects the difficult operating environment in Andorra and its potential impact on the bank's asset quality and profitability. The Negative Outlook is also based on the international pressure on the off-shore banking business. This may jeopardize the bank's earnings and/or margins in the medium/long term, debilitating its profitability, and could ultimately impact MoraBanc's internal capital generation capacity.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR

MoraBanc's VR is sensitive to the development of its asset quality and the evolution of its AUM. The bank's VR would be downgraded if asset quality continues to deteriorate from currently still strong levels and if the ratio of unreserved problematic assets to equity increases further. Downward rating pressure may also arise if MoraBanc's international business does not increase its contribution to earnings and business volumes, because in Fitch's view this may limit the entity's long-term earnings generation capacity.

Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the bank manages to contain asset quality deterioration amid the difficult operating environment in Andorra and the bank starts to clearly benefit from its expansion strategy, with AUM growing consistently supported by positive flows of net new money. The latter may be supported by geographical diversification of MoraBanc's client base, offsetting a reduction in the weight of the off-shore business. A reduction in the loan book's single-name concentration would also be a positive rating driver, but this is likely to be hard to achieve in view of the profile of Andorra's economy.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch has assigned MoraBanc a Support Rating and Support Rating Floor at '5' and 'NF' respectively. This reflects the agency's view that the probability of the bank's receiving support in case of need is low.

Although Fitch does not publicly rate Andorra's sovereign risk, the banking system's large size relative to the Andorran economy means that, while authorities' propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon given limited resources at the authorities disposal.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor would be upgraded if there is a significant increase in the resources available at the authorities' disposal. Fitch believes this is very unlikely in the short and medium term.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2'

Viability Rating assigned at 'a-'

Support Rating assigned at '5'

Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'