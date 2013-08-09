Aug 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MegaFon's planned acquisition of Scartel will
put it at the top of a three-tier market in the provision of next-generation
mobile services in Russia, Fitch Ratings says. Other than a likely sale of Tele2
Russia, we do not expect further M&A among the main players in the Russian
telecom market.
Scartel's original intention was to build up a high-speed Long Term Evolution
(LTE) network that could be licenced out to other operators. But it failed to
sign up any customer other than MegaFon and we had therefore seen a takeover by
Megafon as a likely outcome. Scartel's acquisition of LTE spectrum ahead of its
rivals gave it a head-start in building network infrastructure, while Megafon
controls more spectrum than any other operator. The deal therefore positions
Megafon as the leading operator in Russian LTE telecoms.
The acquisition is likely to push leverage close to the top of MegaFon's own
target range of 1.2x-1.5x net debt/EBITDA, but the strengthening of the
company's market position should help offset the impact of higher leverage. The
deal should be neutral for MegaFon's rating.
Rivals MTS and Vimpelcom have less spectrum than MegaFon but still have enough
to successfully compete in Russia. Rostelecom, the Russian fixed-line incumbent,
will face the biggest hurdles to launching a successful LTE network. If it were
to gain control of Tele2 Russia, a budget mobile operator currently controlled
by VTB Bank, it would have to significantly increase capex in order to compete
effectively with the other three operators.
A Tele2 Russia/Rostelecom tie-up would be likely to increase competition in the
sector, but we do not expect further consolidation among the big four Russian
telecom companies in the near to medium term. Strong margins in the country due
to the absence of handset subsidies and the size of the overall market suggest
Russia can support four operators.