(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
regulation of the
banking sector has strengthened noticeably in Korea, as in many
other developed
markets, since the onset of the 2008 global financial crisis.
This includes
closer monitoring of loan quality, enhanced supervision of
liquidity and
funding, and encouraging banks to maintain adequate
capitalisation. Fitch is
confident the banks will meet regulatory minimums (including
under Basel III)
relating to liquidity/funding and capitalisation as they are
phased in.
In particular, a tighter regulatory framework for
foreign-currency funding and
liquidity has helped to lower risks in this area somewhat. Fitch
expects bank
capitalisation to modestly improve on the back of relatively low
dividend payout
ratios (although there is pressure to increase the ratios),
while banks are also
being strongly encouraged to maintain adequate buffers for loan
impairments.
However, as in many other jurisdictions, the system would
benefit from stronger
regulatory enforcement. Proactive and more consistent
enforcement across all
financial institutions helps the stability of banking systems.
Korea's
regulatory regime is made complex by its plethora of
regulations. Banks can find
it challenging to maintain adherence while the regulators at
times also face
difficulties in enforcing rules effectively, especially in
relation to policy
banks and non-bank financial institutions.
The policy sector plays a more significant role in the Korean
financial system
than in any other developed market, yet their policy mandate may
be subject to
potentially conflicting objectives from their respective
ministries.
The full report "Korea: Baking System Regulatory Framework" is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Heakyu Chang
Director
+822 3278 8363
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Korea: Banking System
Regulatory
Supervisihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.