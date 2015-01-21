(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report on the key
peer comparator elements for restaurant companies.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific business
profile factors
for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include
operational scale,
brand strength, system health and diversification. Finally,
three financial
profile factors, including financial structure, profitability,
and financial
flexibility, help capture financial attributes commensurate with
particular
rating categories.
The report, titled 'Restaurant Companies: Ratings Navigator
Companion' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
This report
should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating
Navigators for
Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014.
For more information, please visit:
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
