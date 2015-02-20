(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report on the key
peer comparator elements for the Global Technology sector.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors
for given rating
levels. Sector-specific key factors include Sector Competitive
Intensity, Sector
Trend, Market Position and Diversification. Finally, three
financial profile
factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with
particular rating
categories.
The report, entitled Technology: Ratings Navigator Companion' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. This
report should be read
in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for
Corporates' report
dated Nov. 5, 2014 and the Technology Ratings Navigator
Reference File' dated
Feb. 20, 2015.
For more information, please visit
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
Contact:
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Technology: Ratings
Navigator
Companihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.