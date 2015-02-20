(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the key peer comparator elements for the Global Technology sector. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, then management and corporate governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include Sector Competitive Intensity, Sector Trend, Market Position and Diversification. Finally, three financial profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, entitled Technology: Ratings Navigator Companion' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. This report should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014 and the Technology Ratings Navigator Reference File' dated Feb. 20, 2015. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 David Peterson Senior Director +1 312-368-3177 Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Technology: Ratings Navigator Companihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.