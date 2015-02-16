(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to Indonesia-based PT BCA Finance's (AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Bonds with maturity of two and three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'; and - Bond with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds are the first tranche to be issued under BCA Finance's proposed 2014 senior debt programme II of up to IDR4tn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)', respectively. The issue will be up to IDR1tn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond programme and bond issues under the programme are rated at the same level as BCA Finance's National Ratings as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the company's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. BCA Finance's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong probability of support from its parent, in times of need. BCA Finance is 99.6% owned by PT Bank Central Asia Tbk's (BCA; AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)). BCA Finance is a core subsidiary of BCA; it is an integral part of BCA's consumer financing business chain and manages BCA's entire portfolio of four-wheel vehicle loans. In addition, BCA and BCA Finance share a common brand name, and BCA has provided funding to BCA Finance, which gets a substantial number of referrals from BCA and has aligned its operations with BCA's branch network. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any significant decline in BCA's ownership, performance or support and deterioration in BCA Finance's contribution to BCA would exert downward pressure on its ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given BCA Finance's importance in expanding BCA's consumer financing business. There is no rating upside as the rating is at the top of the scale. Any changes in BCA Finance's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ira Febrianty Analyst PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6810 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 