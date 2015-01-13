(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch says that most
corporate sectors in
Asia-Pacific, and the majority (87%) of its portfolio of 252
rated corporate
entities, are on a stable outlook for 2015. However six out of
28 corporate
sectors have negative sector outlooks: Chinese department
stores, Hong Kong
commercial and retail property, Singapore hospitality REITs, and
the Indian,
Chinese and south-east Asian oil & gas sectors.
Fitch today published its overall 2015 Outlook for APAC
Corporates, drawing
together key aspects from 28 separate sector outlook reports
published over the
last four weeks. The report also highlights historical and
forecast movements in
net debt, EBITDAR and net leverage for the 10 largest APAC
corporate sectors.
Overall net leverage for the portfolio of 252 corporates is
forecast to improve
slightly to 1.75x in 2015 from 1.78x in 2014, thanks to lower
projected net debt
- particularly in the technology sector - and higher projected
EBITDAR -
notably in the real estate / homebuilding sector.
Fitch distinguishes between the outlook for sectors as a whole
and for its
universe of rated entities within a sector. Of the 28 published
reports, six
have negative overall sector outlooks but only one of these,
Chinese department
stores, also has a negative rating outlook.
Our three oil & gas 2015 Outlook reports all have negative
sector outlooks, as
the dramatic fall in the price of crude oil during 4Q14 has
negatively impacted
upstream related operations including exploration and production
(E&P),
drilling, and oilfield services. However, the lower crude oil
price is also
clearly positive for many APAC corporate sectors which utilise
oil and gas
products.
Chinese homebuilder ratings and the overall real estate sector
is on stable
outlook for 2015. However Fitch does not expect a significant
rebound from
2014's trough. Sector consolidation and polarisation will
continue, with smaller
and weaker homebuilders struggling or exiting the market, whilst
larger ones
with fast asset turnover and healthy liquidity will continue to
perform well.
The report also provides a summary of the positive and negative
sensitivities
that could trigger a rating change for all publicly rated
corporates in APAC
currently on a negative or positive outlook. Currently the
ratings of 18
corporates across a range of sectors are on negative outlook,
and conversely the
ratings of four corporates in the homebuilding and TMT sectors
are on positive
outlook.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link in
this media release.
