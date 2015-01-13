(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its sector Outlook
for New Zealand
banks will remain stable in 2015. There are sound prospects for
profitability,
supported by a healthy economic environment. Capitalisation is
expected to
remain strong, while funding and liquidity profiles should
remain stable.
Counterbalancing the banking system's strength are increasing
risks to asset
quality, although Fitch does not expect these to manifest before
end-2015.
Sound economic prospects and further improvements in the labour
market should
help support asset quality within the banks' household
exposures. There is
however some downside risk to agriculture exposures should dairy
prices remain
low until mid-2015. However, the dairy farm industry finds
itself in a better
financial position relative to 2009 recession. Further increases
in New
Zealand's official cash rate (OCR) would also increase repayment
pressure on
some borrowers, although monetary policy is expected to remain
supportive for
some time. If either scenario were to occur it is unlikely to
have a noticeable
impact on asset quality until late 2015. The use of buffers in
serviceability
testing for borrowers provides some offset to this risk.
New Zealand banks are among the more profitable in the developed
world. Fitch
expects them to maintain strong net interest margins. Any
reduction in asset
margins due to fierce mortgage competition is likely to be
offset by further
funding cost reductions. In addition, cost management should
remain efficient.
Loan impairment charges may increase, although from a low level.
Overall, Fitch
forecasts healthy profitability which should support internal
capital
generation. Capital levels are likely to remain adequate at
current levels
although the capital structure for larger banks may alter.
Funding and liquidity are likely to remain stable, although some
improvements in
maturity profiles are possible. Generally, banks are focused on
funding lending
growth through either customer deposits or long-term wholesale
funding. Fitch
expects the banks' liquidity position to remain sound, at least
covering
short-term funding maturities.
The Positive Outlook on Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank, AA/Positive)
reflects the
Positive Outlook on the New Zealand Sovereign. Kiwibank is a
core subsidiary of
New Zealand Post Limited, which is fully-owned by the New
Zealand government.
All other bank ratings have a Stable Outlook.
The report entitled '2015 Outlook: New Zealand Banks', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
