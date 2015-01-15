(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.
UIRs provide
analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that
impact an
organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit
rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be State
Farm's main credit
issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Market Position;
--Capital.
State Farm continues to maintain a leading market position in
the U.S. personal
lines market by a significant margin. The company's career
agency distribution
system provides considerable advantages, but changes in
technology, shifting
consumer buying preferences and advances by direct insurance
distributors
present future threats to State Farm's longer term market share.
State Farm's capital position is another key organizational
source of strength.
Policyholders' surplus reached a new all-time high of
approximately $81.1
billion at Sept. 30, 2014. The company remains exposed to
capital volatility,
primarily from natural catastrophe losses and equity investment
market
downturns.
The UIR includes a peer analysis comparing State Farm with other
large personal
lines underwriters on several important financial metrics.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing an UIR. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
