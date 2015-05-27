(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are rated at the same level as CIFI's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sustainability of Scale: CIFI's contracted sales grew to CNY21.21bn in 2014 from CNY15.3bn in 2013 despite a downturn in China's property market. Contracted sales were soft in 1Q15, in line with the industry trend, but rose 21% yoy in April 2015. Property sales amounted to CNY5.52bn in the year to April 2015, 19% lower yoy. Fitch expects CIFI's focus on homes targeting upgraders and on higher tier cities to support its moderate expansion in 2015. Fast Churn: The company also maintained healthy sales turnover with contracted sales/total debt at 1.5x in 2014 and contracted sales/adjusted inventory at 1.2x in the same period. The sales efficiency reflects the company's greater resilience in different market conditions compared with lower-rated peers. Stable Leverage: CIFI's net debt/adjusted inventory was stable at 34% end-2014 (2013: 33%). In May 2015, the company raised HKD1.32bn via a share placement to finance its operations. Fitch expects CIFI's leverage in 2015 to remain below 45%, the level at which negative rating action may be considered, due to the company's prudent expansion strategy and its healthy sales efficiency. Stable EBITDA Margin: CIFI's high asset turnover and product types kept its EBITDA margin at the low end among its peers. CIFI's higher average selling price (ASP) of CNY12,235/sqm in 2014 compared with below CNY10,000/sqm two years ago, and a bigger share of office sales in its product mix are likely to keep the EBITDA margin at around 20% in the next 12 months (2014: 21%). Focus on Higher-Tier Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim and Central Western Region, reducing its exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies while providing room to scale up. With around 90% of attributable land bank in first- and second-tier cities at end-2014, the company is less exposed to housing oversupply in lower-tier cities. Substantial JV: CIFI has 9.6m sqm of gross floor area (GFA) of total land bank, but only around 75% of the GFA is attributable to the company as many of the acquisitions were made through joint ventures. Fitch believes the company will continue to form joint ventures with other developers in the next 24 months to reduce land premium outlay, particularly for projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities that have high land costs. This was the case for its new joint venture projects with other reputable domestic and Hong Kong-based property developers in 1H15. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contracted sales growth in high single digits to mid-teens, largely driven by sales volume growth - New land acquisitions averaging 40% of annual contracted sales. - No significant improvement in gross margins with CIFI keeping to its mass-market focus and high asset turnover strategy. - CIFI's joint ventures distribute all excess cash RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Annual attributable contracted sales rising above CNY30bn with a healthy financial profile and the current product mix -Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover, such that contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x -EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Substantial decrease in scale from 2014, or contracted sales/ total debt falling below 1x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower - Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a sustained basis - Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow turnover business model Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 September 2014 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 "2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding", dated 24 November 2014 Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014) here Related Research 2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding [817668 - 23-NOV-2014] here Rating Chinese Homebuilders [691512 - 15-OCT-2012] here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.