(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating of
'BB-(EXP)' to China-based property developer CIFI Holdings
(Group) Co. Ltd.'s
(BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received. The notes are rated at the same
level as CIFI's
senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustainability of Scale: CIFI's contracted sales grew to
CNY21.21bn in 2014 from
CNY15.3bn in 2013 despite a downturn in China's property market.
Contracted
sales were soft in 1Q15, in line with the industry trend, but
rose 21% yoy in
April 2015. Property sales amounted to CNY5.52bn in the year to
April 2015, 19%
lower yoy. Fitch expects CIFI's focus on homes targeting
upgraders and on higher
tier cities to support its moderate expansion in 2015.
Fast Churn: The company also maintained healthy sales turnover
with contracted
sales/total debt at 1.5x in 2014 and contracted sales/adjusted
inventory at 1.2x
in the same period. The sales efficiency reflects the company's
greater
resilience in different market conditions compared with
lower-rated peers.
Stable Leverage: CIFI's net debt/adjusted inventory was stable
at 34% end-2014
(2013: 33%). In May 2015, the company raised HKD1.32bn via a
share placement to
finance its operations. Fitch expects CIFI's leverage in 2015 to
remain below
45%, the level at which negative rating action may be
considered, due to the
company's prudent expansion strategy and its healthy sales
efficiency.
Stable EBITDA Margin: CIFI's high asset turnover and product
types kept its
EBITDA margin at the low end among its peers. CIFI's higher
average selling
price (ASP) of CNY12,235/sqm in 2014 compared with below
CNY10,000/sqm two years
ago, and a bigger share of office sales in its product mix are
likely to keep
the EBITDA margin at around 20% in the next 12 months (2014:
21%).
Focus on Higher-Tier Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in
the Yangtze
River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim and Central Western Region,
reducing its
exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local
economies while
providing room to scale up. With around 90% of attributable land
bank in first-
and second-tier cities at end-2014, the company is less exposed
to housing
oversupply in lower-tier cities.
Substantial JV: CIFI has 9.6m sqm of gross floor area (GFA) of
total land bank,
but only around 75% of the GFA is attributable to the company as
many of the
acquisitions were made through joint ventures. Fitch believes
the company will
continue to form joint ventures with other developers in the
next 24 months to
reduce land premium outlay, particularly for projects in Tier 1
and Tier 2
cities that have high land costs. This was the case for its new
joint venture
projects with other reputable domestic and Hong Kong-based
property developers
in 1H15.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales growth in high single digits to mid-teens,
largely driven by
sales volume growth
- New land acquisitions averaging 40% of annual contracted
sales.
- No significant improvement in gross margins with CIFI keeping
to its
mass-market focus and high asset turnover strategy.
- CIFI's joint ventures distribute all excess cash
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Annual attributable contracted sales rising above CNY30bn with
a healthy
financial profile and the current product mix
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover,
such that
contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x
-EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Substantial decrease in scale from 2014, or contracted sales/
total debt
falling below 1x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a
sustained basis
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 September 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
"2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding", dated 24 November 2014
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Related Research
2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding [817668 - 23-NOV-2014]
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders [691512 - 15-OCT-2012]
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.