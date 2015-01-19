(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Insurance: Recession to
Test Weak Capital
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
pressure on profit is likely to continue for Russian insurers in
2015 as the
recession will reduce premium volumes. The cessation of
previously rapid growth
may bring legacy reserving risks to the surface for less
disciplined players.
Fitch expects the Russian insurance sector's underwriting
results to have been
negative in 2014 as premium growth fell, especially in the most
profitable
segments, and loss ratios increased. Double-digit inflation and
the sharp
depreciation of the rouble were further burdens. Investment
results are likely
to be less supportive of the sector's net income as there will
be significant
negative revaluations of fixed-income securities due to the
central bank's sharp
rate rise to 17% in December 2014.
The insurers operating in the open market, primarily motor
underwriters, are
suffering from a deficit of capital. More profitable commercial
underwriters and
bancassurers tend to repatriate profits to the shareholders.
Fitch does not
expect that more strongly capitalised players will be interested
in making
large-scale acquisitions unless the regulator provides
incentives to do so.
The sector in general continues to have limited access to public
capital. It is
likely that in 2015 the capital injections in the sector will be
made primarily
by the existing shareholders to support regulatory capital, as
the regulator has
tightened the requirements on insurers' assets from January
2015.
The full report, entitled 'Russian Insurance: Recession to Test
Weak Capital' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.