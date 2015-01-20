(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that insurers'
ratings are likely to be unaffected by the significant changes
to international
regulation coming into force over the next few years. The agency
expects that
some insurers will face higher capital requirements. In our
view, these insurers
are already well capitalised. However, any further capital
requirements could
negatively affect cost of capital and competitiveness.
Fitch believes that the increased focus on international
regulation should also
lead to further improvements in risk management. Nonetheless, as
large European
insurers are already well regulated, the benefits of incremental
improvements in
risk management frameworks could be outweighed by the costs
associated with the
increasing regulatory burden.
A key concern for insurers is that the new regulations should
take account of
the differences between insurers and banks. Banks have long-term
illiquid assets
but short-term liquid liabilities, whereas insurers tend to hold
more long-term
marketable assets and have long-term stable cash inflows. Also,
traditional
insurance activities can typically be resolved through run-off
or portfolio
transfer procedures. As a result, Fitch believes that insurance
companies tend
to pose less risk to wider financial markets (systemic risk)
than banks.
The main area where insurers may pose greater systemic risk is
in
non-traditional business or their non-insurance activities such
as derivatives
and products with complex financial options and guarantees.
These can change
insurers' risk profiles, making them more susceptible to
short-term risks. This
is an area of particular attention for the International
Association of
Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) and Fitch believes the work being
carried out in
respect of Global Systemically Important Insurers (G-SIIs)
should mitigate some
of this risk.
European insurers are already well advanced with planning and
implementation of
Solvency II. Additional new capital requirements in the form of
Higher Loss
Absorbency (HLA) could potentially conflict with those for
Solvency II and at
this point it is unclear which framework will be more onerous.
This
inconsistency is likely to be most problematic in times of
financial distress,
when the different risk models would be most likely to diverge.
The IAIS has developed a highly ambitious timetable in
conjunction with the
Financial Stability Board (FSB) for the implementation of the
new regulations.
This may mean that key factors are overlooked or there are
unintended
consequences. However, Fitch expects delays to the IAIS's
implementation
timetable, in light of the lengthy delays experienced in the
implementation of
Solvency II.
The report, entitled New International Regulations No Threat to
Ratings ' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
