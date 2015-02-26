(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Country
Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (BB+/Positive) proposed US dollar
senior notes a
'BB+(EXP)' expected rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Country Garden's senior
unsecured
rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received.
The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong
execution track
record and its consistent financial policy. Positive development
in Country
Garden's progression towards becoming a nationwide homebuilder
will be an
important rating driver, though such a process may take two
years to reach
fruition if the company continues on its current trajectory. The
company is also
facing a period of transition in its product mix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Better Financial Discipline: Country Garden's contracted sales
in 2014 increased
21% to CNY128bn, after growth of 123% in 2013. The company has
kept a
consistent financial policy even as it grew strongly over these
two years. Its
leverage (measured by net debt to adjusted inventory) fell to
30% as of
end-1H14, including the HKD3.2bn proceeds from a rights issue;
after increasing
to 34% in 2013 from 31% a year earlier. Country Garden has also
further
diversified its financing sources by arranging a club loan in
December 2014 in
its efforts to lower its financing expenses.
Niche Market: Country Garden's business strength lies in
targeting upgraders or
the upper- and mid-income level homebuyers who can afford
spacious landed
housing in locations away from cities. Such locations bring
about two important
benefits - lower land costs that allow for a low average selling
price (CNY6,680
per square metre in 2014), and buyers are less affected by the
home purchase
restrictions imposed in the major cities.
Increasing Diversification Lowers Risks: Country Garden is in
the process of
becoming a nationwide homebuilder. As of end-1H14, the developer
had expanded
into 22 out of China's 31 provinces and municipalities, compared
with only 11 as
recently as 2010 when 61% of its 84 projects were in its
home-ground of
Guangdong. The proportion of contracted sales from Guangdong
fell to 33% in
1H14, from 44% in 2013 and over 60% before 2013. This
transformation has
significantly reduced the company's market-specific risks.
Stable Metrics, Moderate Leverage: Country Garden's rapid
expansion has been
supported by a high asset turnover rate, allowing it to avoid
the large debt
build-up seen in many rapidly growing homebuilders. Its ratio of
contracted
sales to gross debt averaged 1.5x in the past four years, and
was 1.9x in 1H14,
the same as at end-2013. Land purchase expenditures have been
restricted to
within 30% of sales. Country Garden's leverage fluctuated in a
narrow range of
31% to 35% in the past four years.
Product-Mix Transition: Country Garden has turned towards
developing more
high-rise homes. While this has not resulted in a lengthening of
its project
turnover rate, Fitch expects profit margin to come under
pressure. Almost three
quarters of Country Garden's 1H14 contracted sales were derived
from high-rise
buildings, although the company continued to sell to wealthy
individuals and
upgraders. Only 16% of its residential properties sold in 1H14
were below 90
sqm, the segment that first-time homebuyers gravitate towards.
The Chinese
government's increased emphasis on enhancing land use has
resulted in fewer
large plots being released for landed-housing development, the
company's core
product.
Expansion Abroad, Resources Strain: Country Garden also ventured
into overseas
markets with projects in Malaysia and Australia. The risks in
these new markets
are high, even if the projects produce significant opportunities
in the future.
Such rapid expansion is putting a strain on the company's
resources, which is
mitigated by its execution strength. The overseas expansion is
still relatively
small compared with Country Garden's operations in China; in
1H14, overseas
contracted sales accounted for around 3% of total contracted
sales.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 8% over
2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 3%
for 2015-2017;
- Fitch estimates the EBITDA margin at around 18%-22% in
2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Maintaining the ratio of net debt to net adjusted inventory
below 35% on a
sustained basis,
- Maintaining the ratio of contracted sales to gross debt above
2.0x on a
sustainable basis;
- Sustaining trend towards becoming a larger nationwide player.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failing to maintain the positive guidelines will lead to the
Outlook reverting
to Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7266
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
