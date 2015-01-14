(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
annual Global
Housing and Mortgage Outlook report that home ownership levels
are continuing to
drop in many countries despite stable or positive outlooks for
most mortgage
markets.
As a result of market dislocations post-crisis, home ownership
levels face
challenges as large foreclosure pipelines are expected to
displace owners in
some countries such as the US, Spain, and Ireland, whilst new
lending remains
well below pre-crisis levels - particularly in the eurozone
periphery. Stretched
affordability, especially in Australia and parts of the UK and a
growing
preference for renting, are also having an impact.
The percentage of homeowners in the US has fallen to 65% from
69% in 2006. The
steady decline has been mainly driven by foreclosures, mortgage
scarcity and
unemployment. In the UK, home ownership has dropped even more
sharply, falling
to below 65% from 73% in just six years. On-going affordability
pressures in
Australia are likely to continue to make renting attractive
relative to buying,
with the ratio of homeowners falling to 67.5% in 2012 from 70.7%
in 2000.
Tight credit availability and stretched affordability should
continue to lead to
falling home ownership levels in many countries around the globe
with a
generation of first time buyers largely priced out of the
market.
Supporting factors for the expected improvement in the mortgage
market include
better macro-economic conditions, low interest rates, and for
some markets,
improvements in affordability.
The main emerging threats are the prospect of rising interest
rates for some
markets and deflationary pressures in the eurozone. Gradual rate
rises are
expected in the US and the UK, but the eurozone's mostly high
sensitivity to
rate changes will not be tested anytime soon. Australia, Hong
Kong, and
Singapore exhibit relatively high rate sensitivity, but
balancing factors such
as economic performance mitigate this.
The effects of the housing and economic crises have been
long-lasting -
particularly in the eurozone periphery, where the outlooks are
weakest. Fitch
expects moderate house price growth of around 2% in the
Netherlands, US, UK and
Canada, albeit with some concerns regarding sustainability in
the latter.
UK regional growth trends may actually reverse as the South East
slows and the
North picks up due to stretched affordability in the South East.
Eurozone
corrections should continue next year in Greece, France, Italy,
and Belgium.
Policy actions in Hong Kong and Singapore are targeting a soft
landing but Hong
Kong risks a sharp price correction given its significant
affordability stretch.
Fitch expects Australian house prices to continue to rise albeit
at a lower rate
than the past 12 months.
Gross new mortgage lending should rise in all but seven
countries (US, France,
Greece, Portugal, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Belgium) covered by
the report as
consumer confidence generally returns, but policy measures,
borrower caution,
tight credit and low savings in some markets may be a
constraint. The UK and the
Netherlands could see annual increases of up to 10% due to
improving housing
market liquidity. US volumes will fall again as refinancing
activity drops on
rising rates. Anticipation of rate rises is driving a global
trend to fixed rate
products in many markets. Lending in the eurozone periphery is
likely to stay
weak.
Policy supports for housing and mortgage markets put in place
post-crisis are
starting to be removed, and prudential measures now target
overheating markets
in the Asia Pacific region, Canada, the UK and perhaps Ireland
in the near
future. While such measures reduce long-term risks, they put
pressure on home
prices and lending.
The new report, entitled 'Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook -
2015' covers 22
countries and assesses the key factors facing the major global
housing markets
in 2015. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
