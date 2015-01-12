(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Sydney, 12 January
2015: Fitch Ratings
has affirmed New Zealand Association of Credit Unions' (trading
as Co-op Money
NZ) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
and 'B'
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Co-op Money NZ's ratings are constrained by its limited
franchise and customer
base, which is concentrated within New Zealand's credit union
and building
society sector. Co-op Money NZ's members account for less than
1% of the
financial system and are unlikely to reach investment grade due
to their level
of geographical concentration and limited loss absorption
capacity. In addition,
absolute levels of profit and capital are also relatively low.
Co-op Money NZ's low credit and market risk levels partially
offset some of
these factors. The outstanding legacy loan exposure of
NZD399,000 was repaid in
1H15 and further recoveries are expected by FYE15. There are no
plans to
undertake further lending to end customers. The association
mainly provides
services to its member credit unions and building societies.
Outside of its
wholly owned insurance subsidiary, Credit Union Insurance
Limited (IFS:
BB+/Stable), trading as Co-op Insurance NZ, there is no direct
exposure to its
members' end customers. There is however some counterparty risk
evident in the
association's 'central banking' operations, which provide
centralised liquidity
management for members, giving them access to investments and
returns they may
not be able to obtain on a standalone basis.
The provision of 'central banking' operations remains a dominant
part of Co-op
Money NZ's balance sheet, accounting for 95% of assets at FYE14
and all
non-equity balance sheet funding. Concentration and liquidity
risk remain
evident, with the two largest depositors accounting for 53% of
total deposits at
FYE14. However the underlying member depositors appear to have
reasonable levels
of liquidity outside their Co-op Money NZ holdings. The
association's
investments are of reasonably high quality, with the majority
(FYE14: 98%) being
investment grade and the remainder pertaining to unrated local
councils.
FY14 operating profit was up 17%, though after adjusting for an
unscheduled
dividend from Co-op Insurance NZ, profitability was similar to
FY13. Absolute
profitability levels are low and since 2010 there has been some
volatility in
earnings. This has been driven in part by the performance of the
legacy loan
portfolio but also includes discounts and other benefits
provided by Co-op Money
NZ to full members. The expansion of the association's
non-member customer base
and additional arms-length revenue sources should result in
improvements to
overall profitability.
Co-op Money NZ's capitalisation is modest for a non-bank, with
tangible common
equity to tangible assets ratio improving to 9.40% at FYE14, and
the absolute
level remains small. Distributions to base capital noteholders
are not directly
related to profitability, which could result in some volatility
in capital
generation.
Co-op Money NZ is a trade organisation and service provider made
up of 17
members and five associate members within the credit union and
building society
sector at FYE14. It provides transactional, IT and liquidity
services, offering
economies of scale benefits for customers. It also owns Co-op
Insurance NZ,
which currently provides life and non-life products to customers
of Co-op Money
NZ's members. However, Co-op Insurance NZ is seeking to expand
its customer base
to direct customers.
RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRs
Co-op Money NZ's IDRs are sensitive to developments in New
Zealand's credit
union and building society sector. If conditions were to
materially weaken, or
larger members encounter difficulties, Co-op Money NZ's ratings
would face
downward pressure. Negative pressure would also be placed on
ratings by loss of
member confidence leading to member exits.
A significant diversification of Co-op Money NZ's customer base
and substantial
increase in absolute capital and profitability levels would be
required for
positive rating momentum, which is considered unlikely in the
short- to
medium-term.
The ratings are as follows:
New Zealand Association of Credit Unions:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; and
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.