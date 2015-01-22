(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Ignis Absolute
Return Government Bond (ARGBF) Fund's rating to "Good" from
"Strong", removing
it from "Under Review". The fund is managed by Ignis Asset
Management (Ignis).
The downgrade reflects the adverse impact of significant staff
turnover in
October 2014. Subsequent fund drawdowns in October have
challenged the
robustness of the fund's investment and risk management
processes, and the
ability of the fund to maintain its long-term performance track
record.
In our view, the staff turnover has resulted in a reduction in
staffing depth
and expertise, which is difficult to replace in the short term,
given the unique
skill set required by the fund and in the context of the
acquisition of Ignis by
Standard Life Investments (SLI). Fitch, however, notes that the
quality and
planned expansion of the new team are evidence of SLI's
commitment to the fund.
ARGBF's negative performance in 2014 was a result of poorly
diversified
portfolios, which in turn underlined the shortcoming of the
fund's portfolio
construction process. In Fitch's view, ARGBF would benefit from
more formal
guidelines for position-sizing, theme and risk diversification,
such as those
found at higher-rated absolute return funds, by allowing it to
build more
balanced portfolios with greater downside protection, in line
with its
objectives. Nevertheless, Ignis considers the current level of
diversification
in the fund as appropriate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
ARGBF is an absolute return government bond fund, seeking to
deliver positive
returns on a 12-month rolling basis, with a target volatility of
4%-6% a year
and a maximum 10x gross leverage. The fund is a UCITS-compliant
Luxemburg SICAV
and was launched in March 2011. It had GBP1.17bn in assets under
management
(AUM) as of end-2014.
Investment Process
The fund's research process aims to identify macroeconomic
themes, which are
expressed in forward-rate terms over a six-month investment
horizon. A
proprietary system, Clearcurve, deconstructs yield curves and
pinpoints desired
exposures. The focus on forward-rate analysis, supported by
proprietary
analytics, differentiates the fund.
The fund actively trades seven separate, lowly correlated, risk
buckets (such as
rates, FX and volatility), based on its macroeconomic views and
the level of
short-term conviction, using a variety of derivative
instruments.
Resources
The core ARGBF investment team was renewed in October 2014,
following the
departure of five members, including three of the four main
portfolio managers
(PMs). Two SLI PMs have now taken over the vacated roles, and
the fund is
recruiting to strengthen its derivatives trading and daily risk
control
functions.
Track Record
Despite a cumulative 15.6% return since launch, the fund
suffered from drawdowns
in August and October 2014, which resulted in a negative net
return in 2014. The
fund faced challenges in position-sizing, theme and risk
diversification as well
as downside risk management as a result of a significant short
position on US
interest rates until October 2014. Losses since the team
departed on 13 October
have, however, been recouped and the fund's net asset value is
back to its 7
October level.
Fund Manager
Ignis is a UK investment management company, with GBP60bn AUM at
end-June 2014.
On 1 July 2014, SLI, a global asset manager with GBP192bn AUM at
end-June 2014,
confirmed its acquisition of Ignis AM. Ignis's integration with
SLI is in
progress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in further significant
structural deterioration
in the fund's performance or excessive risk-taking.
Conversely, Fitch may consider an upgrade if the fund's new team
expands,
stabilises and demonstrates it can operate effectively, and if
investment and
risk management processes are strengthened, ultimately leading
to a longer-term
performance that is in line with or above absolute return and
risk objectives.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Ignis Investment Services Limited.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
