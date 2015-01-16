(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed LFP
JKC China Value's
Strong Fund Quality Rating 'Under Review'. The fund is managed
by JK Capital
Management, an affiliate of La Francaise Asset management (La
Francaise AM).
Fitch has placed the fund's rating 'Under Review' to assess
whether the fund's
performance can more strongly demonstrate stock-picking skills
and to evaluate
the impact of recent and upcoming measures aimed at reducing key
person
dependency and strengthening the investment team.
Fitch expects to resolve the 'Under Review' status of the fund
after six months.
The agency will likely affirm the fund's 'Strong' rating if the
fund's
investment team is further strengthened, further reducing key
person dependency
while absorbing the additional coverage of Shanghai-listed
companies, and if it
better demonstrates its stock-picking skills. Conversely, Fitch
will consider
downgrading the fund if these do not materialise and if
performance relative to
value-oriented peer funds does not improve.
Fitch's qualitative assessment reflects the extensive experience
of the lead
portfolio manager in value-investing. Furthermore, in-depth
proprietary stock
research leads to an intimate knowledge of the investment
universe, particularly
in the small and mid-cap space. Security selection is
disciplined, with a strong
emphasis on company governance. Portfolio construction
guidelines ensure
consistent diversification, despite the fund's high conviction
approach. The
agency's qualitative assessment also takes into consideration
the fairly small
size and specialist nature of the investment manager.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
LFP JKC China Value is a sub-fund of JKC fund, a UCITS IV
Luxembourg SICAV, and
had USD175m of assets as of end-December 2014. It is a
long-only, concentrated
equity fund with an absolute return focus and a mid-cap bias. It
invests in
privately-owned companies that operate out of China and that are
predominantly
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares). The fund
actively uses cash
for risk balancing and downside protection in volatile markets.
Investment Process
The investment process is disciplined and based on bottom-up
selection of around
35-50 stocks without regard to index weighting. It draws on the
experience of
the lead portfolio manager as the key decision maker. A
quantitative screening
process and financial analysis of qualifying companies is
followed by mandatory
on-site meetings. Portfolio construction emphasises the impact
of new
stocks/sales on the portfolio's correlation matrix and beta.
Resources
The lead portfolio manager, Fabrice Jacob, is the CEO and
co-founder of JK
Capital Management and has been managing the fund since its
inception. His
back-up, Joel Chow, joined the company in 2005 as an equity
analyst. They are
part of a seven-strong team of research analysts and portfolio
managers covering
Asian equities with a strong focus on China. The team was
largely built up over
the last four years. JK Capital Management has an
entrepreneurial culture, flat
organisation structure and appropriate segregation of duties.
Its small size
results in dependence on key staff, primarily Mr. Jacob.
Risk management and fund compliance with investment guidelines
is overseen
independently from the investment team, and at La Francaise AM.
Track Record
Despite capturing a 11.2% return over the last five years, the
fund suffered
from a 14.7% negative return in 2014, which affected its
long-term track record.
Nevertheless, Fitch recognises that the specific focus of the
fund, notably its
small and mid-cap bias, largely explains its underperformance
relative to the
market in 2014. The fund, launched in February 1998, uses the
MSCI China Free
index as reference index although it has a markedly different
market cap and
sector profile to that of the index.
Fund Manager
La Francaise AM International, the manager of the Luxembourg
SICAV, is a wholly
owned subsidiary of La Francaise AM (Asset Manager Rating 'High
Standards'),
part of La Francaise Group, a French asset manager with EUR45bn
assets under
management (AUM) at end-June 2014.
It has delegated investment management to JK Capital Management
Ltd (Hong Kong),
a boutique manager specialising in Asian, in particular China,
value equity
investing. It was established in 1997 and is registered with the
Hong Kong
Securities and Futures Commission. The company is jointly owned
by Mr. Jacob and
La Francaise AM. They both increased their ownership to 50% in
June 2014, upon
the retirement of Randy Kwai, the second co-founder and
long-standing partner of
the company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers
could cause Fitch
to downgrade the rating. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may result in a
lower rating.
In the case of LFP JKC China Value, Fitch perceives key person
risk in the lead
portfolio manager despite support from the investment team.
Fitch recognises
that the fund's market cap and style profile can lead to periods
of significant
underperformance relative to benchmarks and peers. Nevertheless,
underperformance stemming from accumulation of stock-picking
losses would
indicate structural deterioration of the investment process.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
