(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed LFP JKC China Value's Strong Fund Quality Rating 'Under Review'. The fund is managed by JK Capital Management, an affiliate of La Francaise Asset management (La Francaise AM). Fitch has placed the fund's rating 'Under Review' to assess whether the fund's performance can more strongly demonstrate stock-picking skills and to evaluate the impact of recent and upcoming measures aimed at reducing key person dependency and strengthening the investment team. Fitch expects to resolve the 'Under Review' status of the fund after six months. The agency will likely affirm the fund's 'Strong' rating if the fund's investment team is further strengthened, further reducing key person dependency while absorbing the additional coverage of Shanghai-listed companies, and if it better demonstrates its stock-picking skills. Conversely, Fitch will consider downgrading the fund if these do not materialise and if performance relative to value-oriented peer funds does not improve. Fitch's qualitative assessment reflects the extensive experience of the lead portfolio manager in value-investing. Furthermore, in-depth proprietary stock research leads to an intimate knowledge of the investment universe, particularly in the small and mid-cap space. Security selection is disciplined, with a strong emphasis on company governance. Portfolio construction guidelines ensure consistent diversification, despite the fund's high conviction approach. The agency's qualitative assessment also takes into consideration the fairly small size and specialist nature of the investment manager. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation LFP JKC China Value is a sub-fund of JKC fund, a UCITS IV Luxembourg SICAV, and had USD175m of assets as of end-December 2014. It is a long-only, concentrated equity fund with an absolute return focus and a mid-cap bias. It invests in privately-owned companies that operate out of China and that are predominantly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares). The fund actively uses cash for risk balancing and downside protection in volatile markets. Investment Process The investment process is disciplined and based on bottom-up selection of around 35-50 stocks without regard to index weighting. It draws on the experience of the lead portfolio manager as the key decision maker. A quantitative screening process and financial analysis of qualifying companies is followed by mandatory on-site meetings. Portfolio construction emphasises the impact of new stocks/sales on the portfolio's correlation matrix and beta. Resources The lead portfolio manager, Fabrice Jacob, is the CEO and co-founder of JK Capital Management and has been managing the fund since its inception. His back-up, Joel Chow, joined the company in 2005 as an equity analyst. They are part of a seven-strong team of research analysts and portfolio managers covering Asian equities with a strong focus on China. The team was largely built up over the last four years. JK Capital Management has an entrepreneurial culture, flat organisation structure and appropriate segregation of duties. Its small size results in dependence on key staff, primarily Mr. Jacob. Risk management and fund compliance with investment guidelines is overseen independently from the investment team, and at La Francaise AM. Track Record Despite capturing a 11.2% return over the last five years, the fund suffered from a 14.7% negative return in 2014, which affected its long-term track record. Nevertheless, Fitch recognises that the specific focus of the fund, notably its small and mid-cap bias, largely explains its underperformance relative to the market in 2014. The fund, launched in February 1998, uses the MSCI China Free index as reference index although it has a markedly different market cap and sector profile to that of the index. Fund Manager La Francaise AM International, the manager of the Luxembourg SICAV, is a wholly owned subsidiary of La Francaise AM (Asset Manager Rating 'High Standards'), part of La Francaise Group, a French asset manager with EUR45bn assets under management (AUM) at end-June 2014. It has delegated investment management to JK Capital Management Ltd (Hong Kong), a boutique manager specialising in Asian, in particular China, value equity investing. It was established in 1997 and is registered with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. The company is jointly owned by Mr. Jacob and La Francaise AM. They both increased their ownership to 50% in June 2014, upon the retirement of Randy Kwai, the second co-founder and long-standing partner of the company. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may result in a lower rating. In the case of LFP JKC China Value, Fitch perceives key person risk in the lead portfolio manager despite support from the investment team. Fitch recognises that the fund's market cap and style profile can lead to periods of significant underperformance relative to benchmarks and peers. Nevertheless, underperformance stemming from accumulation of stock-picking losses would indicate structural deterioration of the investment process. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. 