(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
upgraded MCSL
Financial Services Limited's (MFSL) National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(lka)' to
'A+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
removed the rating
from Rating Watch Positive and withdrawn the rating as the
company no longer
exists. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
for MFSL.
The rating action follows the public announcement on 2 January
2015 by Merchant
Bank of Sri Lanka and Finance PLC (MBSF) that it has merged with
MFSL and MBSL
Savings Bank Limited (MSB). The merger of the three companies
was registered
with the Registrar-General of Companies in Sri Lanka on 1
January 2015.
The multiple notch upgrade of MFSL's rating reflects the
reassessment of support
to the merged entity from its 74.6% owner, Bank Of Ceylon (BOC:
AA+(lka)/Stable). MBSF will be the only licensed finance company
that BOC owns
that provides vehicle finance to customers who are not typically
served by
banks.
The three notch differential between the ratings on BOC and the
surviving entity
reflects the latter's limited role in the group, negligible
profit and asset
contribution, and the absence of significant operational
integration. Further,
Fitch does not consider a disposal of the merged entity as being
material for
the BOC franchise with the merged entity being branded
independently from BOC.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
BOC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
