(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weak 3Q15 trading has further eroded Marks and Spencer Group Plc's (M&S; BBB/Stable) rating headroom, making cost and profitability the key to protecting its credit metrics. M&S's 3Q15 trading results were lower-than-expected and have so far lagged its peers in the latest reporting season. This was due to weak execution in its logistics operations and geopolitical events in its international division while like-for-like (LFL) food sales growth remained lacklustre compared with previous quarters. The results indicate that M&S continues to suffer accelerated market share loss in general merchandise (GM), exacerbated by in-house logistic problems despite management's recent investments to focus on this area. In addition, M&S's competitive position and medium-term prospects of its food division are becoming increasingly challenging due to intensifying price competition in the UK. Focus on profitability will be key to protecting M&S's credit profile, as the company continues to guide towards gross margin expansion. This will be possible only with smaller discounts and a focus on costs, given the weak top line performance. In our view, a focus on pricing and costs supports profitability in the near term but ultimately, enhancing volume and market share are critical given the company's high operational leverage. The company also faces additional costs of supporting the international franchise, which could erode profitability and impact cash flows in the near term. We now expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to reach 3.7x in the financial year ending March 2015, against a 4.0x downgrade sensitivity. This evidences reducing rating headroom over the four-year rating horizon. Our other sensitivities for negative rating actions are: -Group EBIT margin declining to below 5.5% (FY14: 7.2%) due to continued pressures in GM and accelerated structural shift into food retail - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x (FY14: 3.3x) - Lease adjusted net debt/FFO above 4.0x (FY14: 3.4x) - Negative FCF margin (as defined by Fitch post capex and dividends) due to adverse developments in working capital, investment requirements and shareholder returns (FY14: 1.1%) Contact: Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.