(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that Hutchison
Whampoa
Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-'
with Stable
Outlook is not affected by the proposal of Hutchison and its
parent Cheung Kong
(Holdings) Limited (Cheung Kong) to combine their businesses in
an all-share
transaction and separate listing of the property businesses.
Hutchison and Cheung Kong jointly announced the restructuring
plan on 9 January
2015, which would result in the newly formed CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (CKH
Holdings). Hutchison will be merged into CKH Holdings and CKH
Holdings will then
spin off its property business into Cheung Kong Property
Holdings Limited (CK
Property). The proposals are subjected to regulatory and
shareholder approvals
of Hutchison and Cheung Kong.
The proposals may lead to early repayment or pre-payment of
certain indebtedness
of Hutchison and Cheung Kong. The management has announced
Hutchison's creditors
would not be adversely affected, as CKH Holdings will either
prepay or guarantee
existing indebtedness of Hutchison, including debt that is
currently guaranteed
by Hutchison. Given Hutchison's financial and liquidity profile,
Fitch expects
CKH Holdings to have sufficient resources to meet any such
repayment
obligations. Hence, Fitch does not expect the restructuring to
have impact on
Hutchison's profile.
The management has indicated its plans to maintain CKH Holdings'
and CK
Property's credit profiles in line with Hutchison's current
credit profile.
Fitch will evaluate CKH Holdings' credit profile once further
information is
available.
The key considerations for rating CKH Holdings include: (1) the
impact on
business profile given a high contribution of regulated utility
assets, energy
(Husky) and aircraft leasing business in CKH Holdings and the
spin-off of the
property business as CK Property; (2) the possible increase in
total
consolidated debt after the merger as some entities previously
accounted for as
associates by both Hutchison and Cheung Kong will now be treated
as subsidiaries
by CKH Holdings; (3) the improvement in liquidity from the
HKD55bn received from
CK Property and (4) CKH Holdings' financial policies including
capital structure
and leverage targets and dividend policies.
