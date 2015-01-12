(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' with Stable Outlook is not affected by the proposal of Hutchison and its parent Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (Cheung Kong) to combine their businesses in an all-share transaction and separate listing of the property businesses. Hutchison and Cheung Kong jointly announced the restructuring plan on 9 January 2015, which would result in the newly formed CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKH Holdings). Hutchison will be merged into CKH Holdings and CKH Holdings will then spin off its property business into Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited (CK Property). The proposals are subjected to regulatory and shareholder approvals of Hutchison and Cheung Kong. The proposals may lead to early repayment or pre-payment of certain indebtedness of Hutchison and Cheung Kong. The management has announced Hutchison's creditors would not be adversely affected, as CKH Holdings will either prepay or guarantee existing indebtedness of Hutchison, including debt that is currently guaranteed by Hutchison. Given Hutchison's financial and liquidity profile, Fitch expects CKH Holdings to have sufficient resources to meet any such repayment obligations. Hence, Fitch does not expect the restructuring to have impact on Hutchison's profile. The management has indicated its plans to maintain CKH Holdings' and CK Property's credit profiles in line with Hutchison's current credit profile. Fitch will evaluate CKH Holdings' credit profile once further information is available. The key considerations for rating CKH Holdings include: (1) the impact on business profile given a high contribution of regulated utility assets, energy (Husky) and aircraft leasing business in CKH Holdings and the spin-off of the property business as CK Property; (2) the possible increase in total consolidated debt after the merger as some entities previously accounted for as associates by both Hutchison and Cheung Kong will now be treated as subsidiaries by CKH Holdings; (3) the improvement in liquidity from the HKD55bn received from CK Property and (4) CKH Holdings' financial policies including capital structure and leverage targets and dividend policies. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director + 852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.