HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (BB-/Stable) USD200
million 8.875%
senior notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB-'.
The notes are a tap of the USD200m 8.875% notes due 2019 issued
in January 2014,
with the same terms and conditions. The assignment of the final
rating follows
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received and the
final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17
December 2014.
The notes are rated at the same level as CIFI's senior unsecured
debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustainability of Scale: CIFI's contracted sales grew to
CNY21.21 million
despite China's property market downturn in 2014
(2013:CNY15.3bn). The company
also maintained healthy sales turnover with last twelve months
(LTM) ended-June
2014 contracted sales/total debt at 1.1x and LTM contracted
sales/adjusted
inventory at 0.8x . The sales efficiency reflects the company's
greater
resilience in different market conditions compared with
lower-rated peers.
Stabilising Leverage: CIFI's net debt/adjusted inventory
increased to around 42%
at mid-2014 from 33% at end-2013, mainly due to a CNY3.5bn
payment of committed
land premium. However, its leverage is likely to be below 40% at
end-2014,
largely because of the relatively small committed land premium
payment of
CNY1.9bn and higher cash collection from contracted sales for
the rest of the
year.
Improved EBITDA Margin: CIFI's high asset turnover and product
types kept its
EBITDA margin at the low end among its peers. However, Fitch
expects a gradual
increase in contracted average selling price (ASP) to
CNY12,000/sqm in 1H14 from
below CNY10,000/sqm two years ago and a bigger share for office
sales in its
product mix, which may improve the EBITDA margin to around 20%
in the next 12
months.
Focus on Higher-Tier Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in
the Yangtze
River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim and Central Western Region,
reducing its
exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local
economies while
providing room to scale up. With around 90% of attributable land
bank in first-
and second-tier cities at mid-2014, the company is less exposed
to housing
oversupply in lower-tier cities.
Substantial JV: CIFI has 9.5m sqm of gross floor area (GFA) of
total land bank,
but only around 80% of the GFA is attributable to the company as
many of the
acquisitions were made through joint ventures. Fitch believes
the company will
continue to form joint ventures with other developers in the
next 24 months to
avoid competition that could inflate land prices and to reduce
the burden of
having to pay land premiums.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Annual attributable contracted sales rising above CNY30bn with
a healthy
financial profile and the current product mix
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover,
such that
contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x
-EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Substantial decrease in scale from 2014, or contracted sales/
total debt
falling below 1x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a
sustained basis
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
