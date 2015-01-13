(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
Daily Mail and
General Trust's (DMGT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the effective transition DMGT is making
within its
business mix, on-going structural declines in its national
newspaper business
and a measured financial policy which targets leverage at 2.0x
EBITDA. A
disciplined programme of acquisitions and divestments over the
past five years
has supported the group in improving its business mix, growth
prospects and
reduce leverage. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage of 2.4x at YE
September 2014, is expected to increase over the short term as a
result of
further share buy backs and short-term margin contraction in
some divisions.
However, Fitch expects the increase in leverage will remain
commensurate with
the rating, assuming a limited amount of M&A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Effective Change in Business Mix
DMGT has effectively transitioned its business model to have a
lower dependence
on its national newspaper business which is subject to on-going
structural
declines. The group is now exhibiting a balanced mix of revenue
type and
geography. The change in business mix reflects a greater
proportion of revenues
based on recurring subscriptions with lower cyclical exposure
and an increase in
the proportion of revenues from digital sources, which are
likely to be
competitively stronger relative to print.
The process is on-going, with investment in technology and
platforms set to
continue. At the end of September 2014, the UK accounted for 53%
of revenues and
the B2B segment accounted for 73% of operating profits
(excluding corporate
costs). This compares with 74% and 35% in 2007, respectively.
Revenues from
subscriptions-based sources accounted for 28% of total revenues.
dmg-Media Managing Structural Decline
DMGT has made significant progress in managing the structural
decline in its
newspaper division, which is being driven by a shift from print
to digital in
the way content is accessed and distributed. This is impacting
DMGT's revenues
from print advertising and circulation, which have declined by
28% over the past
five years. Cost reductions have enabled the division's margins
to expand to
12.0% from 8.6% and digital advertising revenues have more than
doubled to
account for 17% over the same period.
Despite the improvement, we expect print and circulation
revenues will continue
to decline. While growth in online revenues has been strong, the
product is
still in a growth phase with limited visibility of medium- to
long-term
profitability.
Active Portfolio Management
Acquisitions and divestments have played a central role in the
company's
strategy to grow its digital business and diversify
internationally. Between YE
September 2009 and 2014, DMGT made GBP481m of acquisitions and
GBP692m of
disposals helping to deleverage. We expect the use of inorganic
levers to
continue, particularly as a means of leveraging growth markets,
client
databases, brands and digital media. DMGT's disciplined approach
to M&A has
recently been successful. However, it is not without risk,
particularly if
deployed outside existing business lines. The approach also
makes it more
difficult to envisage the nature of DMGT's core, long-term
business portfolio.
Short-term Margin Contraction
It is likely that EBITA margins for RMS and dmg-Media may weaken
in the short
term as a result of delays in the launch of RMS One and the move
from biannual
to annual events in dmg-Media. Fitch expects margins to recover
within two to
three years as RMS One is launched in 2016 and the change in
event formats have
been made.
Measured Financial Policy
DMGT has seen improved leverage as result of increasing EBITDA
and asset sales.
At FY September 2014, net debt to EBITDA was 1.5x, below
management's public
target of 2.0x. Management estimates headroom of around GBP250m
for capital
allocation while keeping within this target.
Fitch expects the company will maintain leverage with M&A and an
on-going share
buy-back programme, which accounted for GBP112m of cash outflows
in FY14,
completing the GBP100m buy back announced in November 2012. A
further GBP100m
buy-back programme was announced in September 2014 and is
on-going.
The company has also repurchased a portion of bonds, which will
reduce future
finance charges, shifting towards comparatively cheaper bank
loan financing
which attracts lower interest than the comparatively expensive
bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage persistently trending above 3.5x, a metric
that Fitch expects
to correlate approximately to 2.7x net debt to EBITDA. While
allowing
considerable headroom versus the company's stated (2.0x)
leverage target,
payments to the pension fund have in the past inflated the FFO
net adjusted
metric (3.2x at YE12 for instance). Net debt to EBITDA
deteriorating materially
above the company's 2.0x target purely from operational weakness
would also
create risk.
- A declining print news industry makes the consumer transition
to online
important. Weakening consumer earnings trends could also prompt
negative action.
Fitch will also monitor the execution risk in major B2B project
roll-outs.
Positive: An upgrade would only be possible once greater clarity
and success of
the digital transition in consumer has been established and
businesses like RMS
in B2B have proven the revenue (and margin) potential of its new
platform
roll-out.
