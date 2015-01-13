(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) The Prudential Regulation Authority
(PRA) has waived
the reporting of certain asset encumbrance data with the aim of
avoiding
detection by the market of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
provided by the
Bank of England (BoE). Non-disclosure of ELA makes it more
difficult for market
participants to assess banks' liquidity positions in a timely
manner, especially
during periods of stress, Fitch Ratings says.
The PRA's approach is permitted under the European Banking
Authority's
guidelines for encumbrance disclosure, which specifically
envisages an exemption
for liquidity assistance provided by central banks via
collateral swaps. The
BoE's 2008 ELA to HBOS and RBS was provided via collateral swaps
where the banks
received T-bills in return for loans, allowing greater scope for
avoiding public
disclosure. The BoE believes that the immediate disclosure of
ELA could defeat
its purpose of maintaining financial stability because it would
signal a problem
in the bank in question that may result in deposit and creditor
flight.
But failure to disclose, risks hiding the true liquidity
position of a bank and
may encourage investors to make conservative assumptions and
withdraw funds
sooner than they would do if transparency was provided. It could
also reduce
market participants' confidence in other institutions.
The lack of disclosure is inconsistent with the policy to
improve transparency
for investors. Policymakers have been promising improved
disclosure to enable
investors to assess risks at banks more accurately as bail-in
legislation comes
into force to replace what up to now has been a high likelihood
of state
support, especially for systemically important banks. Indeed,
investors'
expectations of the disclosure available to enable better
insight have been
raised by private sector initiatives like the Enhanced
Disclosure Task Force as
well as increased focus by the Basel Committee and International
Accounting
Standards Board.
The BoE suggests that the conflict between the policies can be
reconciled over
time since "keeping the liquidity assistance covert is only
temporary". Lagged
disclosure can help market participants understand trends in
encumbrance, but
they are of limited value understanding the current financial
position of an
organisation.
Disclosure of ELA has been a long running issue for central
banks. Under UK
market rules, which apply to listed entities, the provision of
liquidity support
by the BoE is specified as a possible reason for delaying
disclosure of
non-public price sensitive information. This takes advantage of
provisions in
the EU Market Abuse Directive that allow for delayed disclosure
of inside
information under certain limited conditions.
In practice, we believe that provision of non-public ELA will
increasingly be
more difficult than during the 2008 financial crisis when RBS
and HBOS received
emergency funds peaking at GBP61.5bn. That ELA was eventually
disclosed in
November 2009. The use of a collateral swap (rather than an
outright loan) meant
that the BoE was able to avoid disclosing the ELA in its weekly
return. And the
T-bills provided were indistinguishable from those provided
under the Special
Liquidity Scheme, which thereby served as camouflage for the
operation.
The PRA's 19 December 2014 guidelines on encumbrance reporting
waive the
requirement for many banks to disclose details of collateral
received (known as
Template B), as collateral received under ELA could signal
possible ELA to
market participants if disclosed. However, banks that already
take large volumes
of collateral in normal operations will not be able to use the
waiver. A number
of the larger UK banks already provide disclosures on collateral
received in the
asset encumbrance disclosures in their annual reports.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
