(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has waived the reporting of certain asset encumbrance data with the aim of avoiding detection by the market of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) provided by the Bank of England (BoE). Non-disclosure of ELA makes it more difficult for market participants to assess banks' liquidity positions in a timely manner, especially during periods of stress, Fitch Ratings says. The PRA's approach is permitted under the European Banking Authority's guidelines for encumbrance disclosure, which specifically envisages an exemption for liquidity assistance provided by central banks via collateral swaps. The BoE's 2008 ELA to HBOS and RBS was provided via collateral swaps where the banks received T-bills in return for loans, allowing greater scope for avoiding public disclosure. The BoE believes that the immediate disclosure of ELA could defeat its purpose of maintaining financial stability because it would signal a problem in the bank in question that may result in deposit and creditor flight. But failure to disclose, risks hiding the true liquidity position of a bank and may encourage investors to make conservative assumptions and withdraw funds sooner than they would do if transparency was provided. It could also reduce market participants' confidence in other institutions. The lack of disclosure is inconsistent with the policy to improve transparency for investors. Policymakers have been promising improved disclosure to enable investors to assess risks at banks more accurately as bail-in legislation comes into force to replace what up to now has been a high likelihood of state support, especially for systemically important banks. Indeed, investors' expectations of the disclosure available to enable better insight have been raised by private sector initiatives like the Enhanced Disclosure Task Force as well as increased focus by the Basel Committee and International Accounting Standards Board. The BoE suggests that the conflict between the policies can be reconciled over time since "keeping the liquidity assistance covert is only temporary". Lagged disclosure can help market participants understand trends in encumbrance, but they are of limited value understanding the current financial position of an organisation. Disclosure of ELA has been a long running issue for central banks. Under UK market rules, which apply to listed entities, the provision of liquidity support by the BoE is specified as a possible reason for delaying disclosure of non-public price sensitive information. This takes advantage of provisions in the EU Market Abuse Directive that allow for delayed disclosure of inside information under certain limited conditions. In practice, we believe that provision of non-public ELA will increasingly be more difficult than during the 2008 financial crisis when RBS and HBOS received emergency funds peaking at GBP61.5bn. That ELA was eventually disclosed in November 2009. The use of a collateral swap (rather than an outright loan) meant that the BoE was able to avoid disclosing the ELA in its weekly return. And the T-bills provided were indistinguishable from those provided under the Special Liquidity Scheme, which thereby served as camouflage for the operation. The PRA's 19 December 2014 guidelines on encumbrance reporting waive the requirement for many banks to disclose details of collateral received (known as Template B), as collateral received under ELA could signal possible ELA to market participants if disclosed. However, banks that already take large volumes of collateral in normal operations will not be able to use the waiver. A number of the larger UK banks already provide disclosures on collateral received in the asset encumbrance disclosures in their annual reports. 