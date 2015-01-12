(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Dun & Bradstreet's (DNB) 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is not affected by the company's acquisition of NetProspex for $125 million net of cash assumed. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch believes that the transaction is in line with the company's strategy to target acquisitions that improve DNB's operational capabilities and accelerate revenue growth. Fitch believes that management is focused on returning DNB to low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in the next few years, supported by $70 million to $80 million in operational investments in 2014. This investment in product and services (mostly personnel) will predominately be a recurring addition to operating expenses. The company has initiated cost reduction actions designed to offset about half of these investments. This investment initiative is reflected in Fitch's revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) expectations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the company can successfully execute its investment strategy and improve operating performance over the next two to three years. D&B's LTM September 2014 FCF generation ($189 million after dividends), strong EBITDA margins (above 30%) and solid coverage metrics (interest coverage of approximately 12.3x) provide flexibility in the ratings to endure elevated leverage in the near term. However, there is limited room in the ratings for the company to fall short of Fitch's expectations. The acquisition will moderately increase leverage but DNB's credit profile remains within Fitch's expectation and base case scenario for the current 'BBB' IDR. Fitch anticipates DNB's leverage will increase to approximately 3.2x as of year-end 2014 and that credit protection metrics will remain elevated, relative to Fitch's target leverage of 3x, due to the incremental business investments intended to accelerate top-line growth and the company's share repurchase program. While expected leverage of 3.2x exceeds Fitch's 3x target for the current rating, Fitch expects that improved operating performance along with modest debt reduction will enable D&B to reduce leverage to below 3x by year-end 2015. D&B has not committed to a leverage target; however, management has stated that it is committed to an investment grade rating. Fitch expects the company to deploy cash towards reinvestment, acquisitions, shareholder-friendly actions and reducing its revolver borrowings ($1 billion share repurchase program was completed as of August 2014). Total debt balances as of Sept. 30, 2014 are at $1.6 billion and Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage at approximately 3.1x through the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES A publicly stated financial policy, which may include a commitment to maintain leverage at or below 2.5x, and traction with the company's turnaround in its Risk Management Solutions (RMS) business (evidenced by improved revenue and EBITDA margin performance), could lead to positive rating momentum. The ratings may be downgraded if the company is unable to demonstrate traction with its revenue turnaround and/or indications that leverage would be expected to remain above 3x beyond 2015. Also, a change in financial policy indicating more aggressive shareholder returns that drove leverage beyond 3x would pressure the ratings. Fitch has the following ratings for DNB actions: --IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian Yoo, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0175 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.