(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
Monsanto Company's (Monsanto, NYSE: MON) proposed senior
unsecured notes in the
amount of $365 million. A complete list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank
equally with the
company's $7.6 billion in principal amount of senior unsecured
notes outstanding
as of Nov. 30, 2014. Monsanto plans to use the net proceeds of
the issuance for
general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases
and capital
expenditures. The notes are callable after two years at par and
will have a put
option upon a change of control and a downgrade of the notes
below investment
grade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Monsanto's substantive market positions in
corn, soybean,
cotton and vegetables seeds and traits; in addition to leading
or sizeable
positions depending on crop and geography. The company has
R&D-driven expertise
in plant biotechnology that enables high profit margins and
strong cash flows.
The company's portfolio benefits from patent protection for most
of its key
products which creates high barriers of entry for new market
entrants. In
addition, Monsanto licenses its technologies and traits to its
competitors.
These agreements generate a recurring royalty stream that
further supports the
company's profitability.
Monsanto's credit profile is strong, marked by robust operating
margins,
significant free cash flow, moderate leverage and solid
liquidity. The company
generated $4.8 billion of operating EBITDA in the LTM period
ended Nov. 30,
2014, corresponding to 30% of net sales. Over the same period,
free cash flow
after dividends but before acquisitions was approximately $738
million. Pro
forma for the debt issuance, total debt to operating EBITDA for
the period was
1.7x. Fitch expects financial leverage to remain at or below 2x.
Fitch expects Monsanto to continue to generate substantial
positive free cash
flow in most fiscal years and to maintain a strong credit
profile appropriate
for an R&D-driven company.
Monsanto's operating profits are driven by its corn seeds and
traits which
accounted for about 60% of fiscal gross profits. Farm economics
are very
healthy, which enables more farmers to buy newer generation
seeds and traits.
Corn planting in the U.S. is expected to be lower in 2015 than
in 2014 given
high stores and low prices, but soybean planting should benefit
and overall
results should be flat.
The rating is constrained by the company's share buyback program
and sizeable
dividends. As of Nov. 30, 2014, Monsanto had about $4.6 billion
remaining under
the June 2014, two-year, share repurchase program. Fitch expects
Monsanto to
balance share repurchases with investment opportunities to
retain its target
capital structure of 1.5x net debt/EBITDA.
The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and
expectations for
long term sales and earnings growth.
Fitch notes that the November quarter is the seasonal working
capital use but
free-cash flow positive quarter. The company's liquidity totaled
approximately
$5.6 billion at Nov. 30, 2014 with available cash at $3.1
billion and full
availability under the company's $2.5 billion revolving credit
facility due
April 2016. As of Nov. 30, 2014, commercial paper outstanding
was $395 million,
accrued marketing programs were $952 million and deferred
revenues were $2.5
billion. The revolver has a total debt to total capital covenant
of less than 66
2/3% compared to the Nov. 30, 2014 ratio of 52%. Fitch expects
the company to
remain in compliance. Estimated maturities of long-term debt
over the medium
term are $300 million in FY 2016, $900 million in FY 2017, $300
million in FY
2018 and $800 million in FY 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA declines on a sustained basis below 1.25x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above 2.25x;
--Liquidity, of which cash is at least $2 billion, less than $3
billion;
--Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model.
Fitch currently rates Monsanto as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica M. Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Fodell
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3117
Committee Chairperson
Sean T. Sexton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3130
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014);
--'North American Chemicals 2015 Outlook' (December 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
2015 Outlook: North American Chemicals (Strong Domestic Growth)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
