(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Rite Aid
Corporation (Rite Aid), including its Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. In
addition, Fitch upgraded Rite Aid's guaranteed senior unsecured
notes to
'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Positive from
Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the improvement in the company's operating
performance,
credit metrics and liquidity profile over the past 24 months.
Rite Aid's EBITDA
increased to $1.3 billion in fiscal 2014 (year ended February
2014), after
surpassing the $1 billion level for the first time in fiscal
2013. Fitch expects
EBITDA to be sustainable at $1.3 billion over the intermediate
term, enabling
the company to dedicate increased capex towards store remodels
and some store
relocation activity, as well devote free cash flow (FCF) to debt
reduction.
Fitch also expects adjusted leverage to trend towards the mid-5x
range over the
next 24 months versus 5.9x currently and 6.6x in fiscal 2013.
While Fitch expects gross margin to decline in the 20 - 30 basis
point range
annually due to ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressure and put
some pressure on
the current LTM EBITDA margin of 5.1%, Fitch expects same store
sales to grow at
2%-3% over the next 24 months resulting in relatively flat
EBITDA levels. The
same store sales projection is based on front-end same store
sales of 1%,
prescription volume growth of 1.5%-2% and some pharmacy
inflation. Same store
sales for the 43-week period ended Dec. 27, 2014 increased 4.3%
on front-end
same store sales increase of 1% and prescription volume growth
of 3.6%. A
substantial portion the prescription volume growth has come from
Medicaid
coverage expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and there
could be some
incremental benefit in fiscal 2016.
Rite Aid's operating metrics still significantly lag those of
its largest and
well-capitalized competitors, with average weekly prescriptions
per store of
approximately 1,260 and an EBITDA margin of 5.1%, versus
Walgreen Co.'s' EBITDA
margin at 6.7% and CVS Caremark's retail EBITDA margin at 11.8%
(pre-corporate
overhead costs). However, the Wellness+ loyalty card program and
the pick-up in
remodeling activity over the past three years have helped the
company stabilize
its prescription volume and see modest front-end growth.
Through the end the third quarter, Rite Aid had completed and
grand reopened
1,529 wellness stores (33% of store base). Front-end same-store
sales in the
wellness stores that have been remodeled in the past 24 months
were
approximately 321 basis points higher than its non-wellness
stores, and script
growth was 278 basis points higher. Fitch expects Rite Aid to
remodel 400-500
stores or 10% of its store base annually over the next two to
three years, which
is expected to have a modest positive impact on overall sales
and profitability.
Fitch expects Rite Aid's market share to remain relatively
stable over the
intermediate term although its position could weaken over time
relative to its
two larger peers given their ability to leverage their
significant scale and
partnerships in the complex and evolving healthcare landscape.
Rite Aid has pushed out major debt maturities to 2020 (with the
exception of $64
million 8.5% convertible notes due in May 2015) and reduced its
cash interest by
over a $100 million to $375 million in fiscal 2015, through a
series of
refinancings and net debt reduction of approximately $550
million between fiscal
2012 and fiscal 2014.
Rite Aid recently paid down $270 million of 10.25% second lien
notes due October
2019. In addition, the company has amended and extended its
existing $1,795
million senior secured credit facility, to include an increased
borrowing
capacity of up to $3.0 billion, or up to $3.7 billion when the
company repays
its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 in full (whether at
maturity or pursuant
to an early redemption) and an extension of the maturity to
January 2020. The
company expects, at current rates, to save approximately $20.0
million in annual
interest expense, based on a $3.0 billion facility, and
approximately $50.0
million in annual interest expense, based on a $3.7 billion
facility and the
redemption of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due in 2020. The
company used
borrowings under its amended and extended senior secured credit
facility to
repay and retire all of the $1.147 billion outstanding under its
Tranche 7
Senior Secured Term Loan due 2020.
Rite Aid has maintained liquidity in the $950 million -- $1.3
billion range for
the past three years and Fitch expects FCF - net of capex of
approximately $525
million and $70 million related to the acquisition of Health
Dialog and
RediClinic - to be around $350 million in fiscal 2015. This
reflects a $250
million working capital benefit from its supply agreement with
McKesson and in
part due to lower interest expense as a result of the company's
refinancing
activities. Fitch expects FCF to be in the $300 million range in
fiscal 2016 and
$200 million thereafter which should support further debt
reduction and reduce
leverage to the mid-5x range over the next 24 months from 5.9x
currently.
RECOVERY CONSIDERATIONS
The issue ratings shown are derived from the IDR and the
relevant Recovery
Rating. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value
under a distressed
scenario of approximately $5.7 billion on inventory,
receivables, prescription
files and owned real estate.
The $3.0 billion revolving credit facility due January 2020 (or
up to $3.7
billion when the company repays its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes
due 2020 in full)
and the $650 million senior secured notes due August 2020 have a
first lien on
the company's cash, accounts receivable, investment property,
inventory, and
script lists, and are guaranteed by Rite Aid's subsidiaries.
This gives them
outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) that support their
'BB/RR1' rating.
The senior secured credit facility requires the company to
maintain a minimum
fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x only if availability on the
revolving credit
facility is less than $175 million at any time.
The $970 million in Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 term loans have a
second lien on the
same collateral as the revolver and term loans and are
guaranteed by Rite Aid's
subsidiaries. These are also expected to have outstanding
recovery prospects and
are rated 'BB/RR1'. With the paydown of $270 million of 10.25%
second lien notes
due October 2019, the recovery on the guaranteed unsecured notes
has improved
and they are expected to have good recovery prospects (51%-70%).
Therefore,
Fitch is upgrading the ratings on the $1.7 billion guaranteed
unsecured notes to
'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'. The unsecured non-guaranteed notes are
assumed to have
poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) in a distressed scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could result if
Rite Aid
sustains positive comparable store sales and EBITDA in the $1.3
billion range or
better, enabling to company to further reduce debt and adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
towards the mid-5.0x range over the next 24 months.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could result
from deteriorating
sales and profitability trends that take EBITDA below $1 billion
(as seen in
fiscal 2010 through fiscal 2012) and leverage returns to over
7.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Rite Aid:
--Long term IDR at 'B';
--Secured revolving credit facility at 'BB/RR1';
--First and second lien senior secured notes at 'BB/RR1';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6'
Fitch has upgraded the following rating for Rite Aid:
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 19, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.