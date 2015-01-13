(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
further
corporate transactions are likely in the car manufacturing
sector and could
involve European manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV (FCA,
BB-/Stable), Peugeot SA (PSA, B+/Positive) and Volkswagen AG
(A/Stable).
Despite what can appear as an already limited number of large
global players
compared with other more fragmented industries, we believe that
the automotive
sector is set to consolidate further globally, possibly
including European
companies. In our view, the primary driver for consolidation
will be the
increasing need to share investment and development costs and to
further
diversify.
We believe that consolidation may be an inevitable step for the
weakest
manufacturers to survive in the long term, although
paradoxically, the rating
impact of a material acquisition is likely to be initially
negative, notably for
non-investment grade groups with reduced financial flexibility.
In particular,
we expect the potential long-term positive effect on credit
profiles to be
outweighed by the increased debt to finance any deal and the
execution risk in
completing and managing the transaction.
The net and final potential effect of M&A on credit profiles and
ratings of
companies to be involved will largely depend on the
manufacturers, the type and
size of the transaction and how the deal would be financed.
In addition, we note that social and political considerations
could complicate
or deter otherwise necessary and sensible mergers, similar to
what happened when
manufacturers looked to streamline their cost structures and
industrial
footprint in Europe following the 2008-2009 crisis. However,
while the
industry's M&A track record is not flawless, as demonstrated by
the mild success
or outright failures of some mergers and acquisitions in the
past, we believe
that a number of transactions have been successfully implemented
and eventually
improved manufacturers' credit profiles.
The automotive sector is capital intensive and car manufacturers
need increasing
financial means to finance substantial capex and R&D. As
profitability remains
relatively weak compared with other industries, amortising costs
on a greater
number of vehicles through alliances is an alternative option
favoured by
carmakers. This should be a chief driver of further
consolidation. In
particular, increasing investment is necessary to tackle
regulations, notably on
emissions, fuel efficiency and safety; the integration of new
technologies in
vehicles; the trend towards autonomous driving; the development
of future
powertrains; and volatile customer demand.
International M&A should also be supported by the global nature
of the industry.
Most manufacturers are active in all regions, often with
different regulations
and consumer tastes. Economic and industry cycles can be
different between
markets and the highest-rated manufacturers are typically well
diversified to
smooth the impact of a downturn in one particular market.
Therefore, those
manufacturers most exposed to one or a few markets will need to
expand their
footprint, either through expensive organic growth, whose
financing may
ultimately need to be shared with a new partner, or external
growth through M&A.
In addition, we believe that most European manufacturers are in
a healthier
financial situation now than a couple of years ago and have
replenished their
cash reserves. Financing conditions have also become
increasingly attractive in
the past 12 to 18 months and could entice manufacturers to tap
capital markets
and lock in cheap credit conditions, notably long term. For
example in early
January 2015, Volkswagen AG issued bonds with maturities of
eight years and, for
the first time, 15 years.
In our view, the most likely European candidates to be involved
in M&A include
FCA, PSA and Volkswagen. The latter has had an extremely busy
history of
corporate transactions and could act as a further consolidator,
while FCA's and
PSA's weaker credit profiles could trigger a large alliance or
merger to improve
their long-term positions in the sector. In addition, we believe
that the recent
deals completed by FCA and PSA could be a prelude to further
transactions.
Fiat completed the full acquisition of, and merger with,
Chrysler in 2014 and
has announced that it will spin off Ferrari in 2015. The
combination of Fiat and
Chrysler provides FCA with balanced exposure to Europe, the US
and Latin America
while the Ferrari transaction, combined with a capital increase
and the issuance
of a mandatory convertible bond, will strengthen FCA's financial
position.
However, FCA still lacks robust and steady exposure to Asia,
especially China.
In addition, we believe that FCA's ambitious growth strategy may
prompt the
group's management and main shareholders to consider a new
global partner to
grow and diversify further.
PSA remains a relatively small player in the industry, compared
with other large
mass-market manufacturers, but with great ambitions. This was
compounded by
PSA's new shareholding structure in 2014, including the arrival
of Dongfeng
Motor as a majority shareholder, in line with the Peugeot
family, and the
nomination of a new CEO, as well as the group's strategy to
enhance its presence
outside of Europe, notably in Asia. The combination of these
factors could end
the historical reluctance of the Peugeot family to engage in
large M&A deals.
Nonetheless, the complex shareholding structure and the
significant work to
sustainably improve the group's underlying profitability and
cash generation
could impede the implementation of a large corporate transaction
in the short
term.
