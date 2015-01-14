(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) The outlooks for European residential
mortgage
markets have improved or stayed the same compared with a year
ago, Fitch Ratings
says in a new report. This partly reflects a recovery in the
eurozone periphery,
albeit one that is fragile and uneven, and subject to downside
risks. Outlooks
have improved most notably for the Irish, Dutch, Danish, and
Spanish markets,
all of which are at various stages in recovering from pronounced
house price
corrections.
Economic growth, low interest rates, and improved affordability
are among the
supporting factors for mortgage and housing markets in some
eurozone peripheral
markets. In Spain, for example, we expect house prices to
stabilise this year
after nearly seven years of declines that have seen nominal
prices fall 40%. We
expect housing NPLs in both Spain and Portugal to stabilise in
2015 and fall
next year.
In Ireland, arrears will continue to improve but we expect house
price growth to
slow from the very high rate seen in 2014 as affordability
worsens. Lending, and
with that house price growth, will depend on whether and how the
central bank
implements proposed loan-to-value and loan-to-income caps (which
we think would
reduce long-term mortgage credit risk).
Nevertheless, our outlooks for the peripheral eurozone excluding
Ireland are the
weakest globally of the countries covered in our report due to
the long-lasting
impact of these countries' housing or economic crises. Greece
continues to
experience mortgage and housing market dislocation, and new
mortgage lending has
hit a new low. A persistently weak labour market and return to
recession could
see Italian arrears rise modestly this year and house prices
continue to fall.
Long-term joblessness presents a risk to recovering mortgage
performance in
Spain and Portugal.
A new risk to eurozone mortgage markets is the possibility of
persisting
deflation. Spain and the Netherlands are the most exposed
markets due to high
household debt in the former and the number of interest only
mortgages in the
latter.
In the absence of persisting and marked deflation, the
Netherlands should see a
strong performance in 2015. We forecast Dutch arrears to
stabilise mid-year,
tracking the economic recovery, while the price recovery will
continue, with 2%
house price increases likely this year and next.
UK house prices will rise again, reflecting continuing demand,
low rates, and
the economic recovery. But deteriorating mortgage affordability
means the
overall rate of increase will slow sharply, to around 2%. The
slowdown will be
notable in the South East, while prices in the North could
catch-up, narrowing
the past regional discrepancy. Rate rises should be modest and
gradual, limiting
the impact on prime performance and continuing the trend towards
fixed rate
borrowing.
The UK and the Netherlands are already among Europe's largest
mortgage markets
and both could see increases in new mortgage lending of around
10% due to
improving housing market liquidity. The UK's Mortgage Market
Review has further
tightened underwriting standards and is one of a number of
initiatives globally
that have targeted stretched markets.
Our strongest outlooks are for Denmark, one of five new
countries included in
our report for the first time, and Germany. In both
aforementioned countries,
arrears should be low and stable in 2015-2016, as they will in
France and
Belgium. However, the latter two markets will continue to
experience falling
house prices, due to overstretched affordability (France) and
tax changes
(Belgium), while Germany and Denmark will see prices rise by
3%-4%.
Fitch's latest Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook includes
forecasts for house
price developments, arrears, and mortgage lending volumes for 22
countries
around the world and compares these trends between countries.
The report is
available by clicking the link above or at www.fitchratings.com.
