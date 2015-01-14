(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook â€“ 2015 here LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) The outlooks for European residential mortgage markets have improved or stayed the same compared with a year ago, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. This partly reflects a recovery in the eurozone periphery, albeit one that is fragile and uneven, and subject to downside risks. Outlooks have improved most notably for the Irish, Dutch, Danish, and Spanish markets, all of which are at various stages in recovering from pronounced house price corrections. Economic growth, low interest rates, and improved affordability are among the supporting factors for mortgage and housing markets in some eurozone peripheral markets. In Spain, for example, we expect house prices to stabilise this year after nearly seven years of declines that have seen nominal prices fall 40%. We expect housing NPLs in both Spain and Portugal to stabilise in 2015 and fall next year. In Ireland, arrears will continue to improve but we expect house price growth to slow from the very high rate seen in 2014 as affordability worsens. Lending, and with that house price growth, will depend on whether and how the central bank implements proposed loan-to-value and loan-to-income caps (which we think would reduce long-term mortgage credit risk). Nevertheless, our outlooks for the peripheral eurozone excluding Ireland are the weakest globally of the countries covered in our report due to the long-lasting impact of these countries' housing or economic crises. Greece continues to experience mortgage and housing market dislocation, and new mortgage lending has hit a new low. A persistently weak labour market and return to recession could see Italian arrears rise modestly this year and house prices continue to fall. Long-term joblessness presents a risk to recovering mortgage performance in Spain and Portugal. A new risk to eurozone mortgage markets is the possibility of persisting deflation. Spain and the Netherlands are the most exposed markets due to high household debt in the former and the number of interest only mortgages in the latter. In the absence of persisting and marked deflation, the Netherlands should see a strong performance in 2015. We forecast Dutch arrears to stabilise mid-year, tracking the economic recovery, while the price recovery will continue, with 2% house price increases likely this year and next. UK house prices will rise again, reflecting continuing demand, low rates, and the economic recovery. But deteriorating mortgage affordability means the overall rate of increase will slow sharply, to around 2%. The slowdown will be notable in the South East, while prices in the North could catch-up, narrowing the past regional discrepancy. Rate rises should be modest and gradual, limiting the impact on prime performance and continuing the trend towards fixed rate borrowing. The UK and the Netherlands are already among Europe's largest mortgage markets and both could see increases in new mortgage lending of around 10% due to improving housing market liquidity. The UK's Mortgage Market Review has further tightened underwriting standards and is one of a number of initiatives globally that have targeted stretched markets. Our strongest outlooks are for Denmark, one of five new countries included in our report for the first time, and Germany. In both aforementioned countries, arrears should be low and stable in 2015-2016, as they will in France and Belgium. However, the latter two markets will continue to experience falling house prices, due to overstretched affordability (France) and tax changes (Belgium), while Germany and Denmark will see prices rise by 3%-4%. Fitch's latest Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook includes forecasts for house price developments, arrears, and mortgage lending volumes for 22 countries around the world and compares these trends between countries. 