(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Last week's capital
increase by Banco
Santander is positive for its credit profile, Fitch Ratings
says. It brings its
capital ratios into line with many European peers and means the
bank is better
positioned for higher capital requirements under Basel III and
for growth.
Diversification benefits, resilient earnings generation capacity
and now an
improved capital position support Santander's ratings
(A-/Stable) one notch
above Spain's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). But we believe
interconnectedness
between a bank's creditworthiness and that of its sovereign of
domicile remains,
limiting the notching between the bank and the sovereign.
Santander estimates a fully loaded Basel III common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio
of around 9.7% after the capital increase, up from 8.3% at
end-2014. Its good
underlying capital generation capacity will benefit from a lower
total dividend
payout in 2015. Together these should provide flexibility to
support
balance-sheet growth, which the bank expects to be predominantly
organic.
In our opinion, it is important for the rating that the group
maintains capital
ratios at this higher level, particularly as the bank plans loan
growth, while
further improving asset quality. Santander's guidance for its
fully loaded Basel
III CET1 ratio for 2016 is 10%-11%. This would largely come from
improvements in
profitability thanks to better macroeconomic and growth
prospects in many of its
countries of operation, and despite the likely increase in
risk-weighted assets.
This is plausible in light of Santander's 2014 results estimate
of a 30% yoy
rise in attributable net profit, largely supported by improved
revenues,
contained costs and lower loan impairment charges.
On 9 January Santander concluded a EUR7.5bn capital increase
through an
accelerated book-building offer to institutional investors,
which represented
9.6% of its equity before the capital increase. The group also
adjusted its
dividend policy, which had remained unchanged since 2008. The
new dividend
policy will entail a reduction of dividends by two-thirds in
2015 to 20 cents
per share from 60 cents, but cash dividends will be restored as
15 cents will be
in cash and 5 cents in scrip. In subsequent years, dividend
performance will be
aligned with earnings growth. The bank states a cash pay-out
goal of between 30%
and 40% of recurring profit.
Contact:
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Roger Turro
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8406
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: Spanish Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.