LONDON/NEW YORK, January 14 (Fitch) House prices in the U.S.,
Canada and Mexico
are likely to rise modestly in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. U.S.
price growth
continues to decelerate, and we project a small rise as the
economic recovery
continues amid rising interest rates. While we also expect
Canadian house prices
to experience more modest growth than last year, we believe they
are overvalued
when compared with long-term fundamentals. We forecast Mexican
house prices to
grow modestly as the benign macroeconomic environment will be
complemented by
favorable supply-demand characteristics.
U.S. residential real estate prices will grow at approximately
the rate of
inflation in 2015, with regional variations. While the housing
recovery will
continue to benefit from the improving economic growth and
employment trends,
price gains may be tempered by the low home ownership rates and
the potential
for modestly higher mortgage rates in the second half of the
year. Regions with
significant price gains in recent years, including markets in
California and
Texas, look overvalued according to the agency's sustainable
home price analysis
and are expected to level off or experience modest corrections.
We project U.S.
delinquency rates on legacy collateral will fall by 30 bps to
8.4% in 2015,
while loans originated since 2010 will continue a trend of
exceptional
performance. We also expect the portion of distressed sales to
fall as rising
prices create more options for lenders and borrowers.
We project a 2.5% increase in Canadian prices in 2015 on market
momentum and an
expanding economy. However, national prices are approximately
20% overvalued
compared to long-term economic fundamentals. As borrowers
currently hold record
levels of debt, rate increases could strain affordability,
restricting house
price growth and negatively impacting mortgage performance.
Nonetheless, the
30-bps rate rise Fitch projects for 2015 is not expected to have
a material
impact on delinquencies since the use of affordability products
in the market
has been limited, and borrowers have built up equity as prices
have risen. With
affordability declining on rising prices and higher rates
coupled with a
government pullback on support for riskier lending products,
some marginal
homebuyers will find it harder to acquire mortgage funds, which
could restrict
total demand.
In Mexico, which is included in the report for the first time,
house prices
should rise moderately this year. While the economy is likely to
continue to
expand, wage growth may lag, but conservative mortgage products
and high average
borrower equity levels support this stability. Demand continues
to be driven by
new borrowers, with the formal workforce growing steadily at an
annual rate of
3.9% over the past 10 years. On the mortgage supply side, Fitch
expects
government agencies and the banking sector to provide consistent
credit access
to the market, and the use of newly available fixed- rate
mortgage products
should grow rapidly compared to traditional inflation-linked
mortgages.
Fitch's latest Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook includes
forecasts for house
price developments, arrears, and mortgage lending volumes for 22
countries
around the world and compares these trends between countries.
The report is
available by clicking the link above or at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
