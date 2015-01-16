(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O.' s (Vakifbank) (BBB-/Stable/bbb-) planned issue of Basel
III-compliant
Tier 2 capital notes an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The size
of the issue is
not yet determined but is likely to be in the range of USD500m.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instruments with an
expected 10-year
maturity and a call after five years. The notes are subject to
permanent full or
partial write-down upon the occurrence of a non-viability event
(NVE). An NVE is
defined as occurring when the bank has incurred losses and has
become, or is
likely to become, non-viable as determined by the local
regulator, the Banking
and Regulatory Supervision Authority (BRSA). The bank will be
deemed non-viable
when it reaches the point at which either the BRSA determines
that its operating
license is to be revoked and the bank should be liquidated, or
the rights of
Vakifbank's shareholders, and the management and supervision of
the bank, should
be transferred to the authorities.
In the event of an NVE, the notes, along with any other parity
(tier 2)
loss-absorbing instruments, will be subject to write-down. Such
write-downs will
be made pro rata with other parity instruments. Write-down of
the notes would
take place following absorption of losses by equity and any
junior (tier 1)
securities. Vakifbank currently does not have any parity
loss-absorbing
instruments or tier 1 securities outstanding.
The notes are rated one notch below Vakifbank's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb-',
in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities". The notching includes zero notches for
non-performance
risk and one notch for loss severity.
Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance
risk, as the
agency believes that write-down of the notes will only occur
once the point of
non-viability is reached and there is no coupon flexibility
prior to
non-viability.
The one notch for loss severity reflects Fitch's view of
below-average recovery
prospects for the notes in case of an NVE. Fitch has applied one
notch, rather
than two, for loss severity, as partial, and not solely full,
write-down of the
notes is possible. In Fitch's view, there is some uncertainty as
to the extent
of losses the notes would face in case of an NVE given that this
would be
dependent on the size of the operating losses incurred by the
bank and any
measures taken by the authorities to help restore the bank's
viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Vakifbank's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to a change in the VR. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a change
in notching due to a revision in Fitch's assessment of the
probability of the
notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in
Vakifbank's VR, or
in its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance.
Vakifbank's ratings are listed below:
Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR): BBB-; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2): 'BB+'
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes: 'BB+(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1464
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 203 530 1253
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+ 7495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 17
January 2015 and
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
