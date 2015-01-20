(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 20 (Fitch) Easy 1Q15 comparables coupled with
anticipated
economic improvement are masking secular challenges facing
regional U.S. casinos
and allowing for a largely flat projection in 2015, according to
Fitch Ratings.
We expect tailwinds will be offset by new competition in
Louisiana, Ohio,
Massachusetts, and Maryland in addition to negative drivers that
include:
saturation across regional markets; stagnant wages among the
lower tier players;
reprioritization of disposable income; proliferation of
alternative forms of
gaming including online/social gaming video lottery terminals
and instant
lottery tickets; potentially lower propensity to gamble among
younger
generations; and lower readiness for retirement by baby boomers.
Fitch expects regional markets exempt from new competition will
grow in 1Q15 in
the mid-to-single digit range and are likely to be flat to
slightly down for the
remainder of the year. (Revenue declined 6% in 1Q14 in the
bigger regional
markets with no significant new openings or closures.)
We are encouraged by the fact that improved 4Q14 growth in
regional gaming
revenues has also been accompanied by an accelerated improvement
in consumer
sentiment, underscored by the University of Michigan Index,
which was up 17% in
4Q14 on a year-over-year basis. However, we note the last time
there was a
similar spike in consumer sentiment (summer 2013), gaming
revenues embarked upon
a 1.5-year slump. Over the longer term, Fitch expects regional
gaming revenue to
decrease by about 1% annually.
We believe regional operators are generally well positioned to
weather prolonged
low single-digit declines with healthy balance sheets and
liquidity as well as
disciplined cost controls. Expected growth during the first part
of 2015 and a
lack of meaningful new competition until late 2016 will likely
provide
additional cushion for regional operators.
Additionally, the bigger regional companies are in various
stages of executing
REIT spin-offs, which involve splitting into operating and
property companies.
However, operating companies could be ill positioned to
withstand longer term
declines given their larger fixed costs which include but are
not limited to
lease payments and maintenance capex.
Additional information can be found in Fitch Ratings' Gaming,
Lodging and
Leisure (GLL) electronic newsletter including brief sector
comments,
recent/upcoming events, and links/summaries to rating actions
and detailed
reports. Links to GLL-related reports/comments from other Fitch
groups including
Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research, REITs, Public
Finance, and Structured
Finance can be found there.
