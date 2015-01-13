(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Draft terms agreed to by the
European Parliament
and the European Council in December that cap interchange fees
on some European
debit and credit card transactions will likely have a manageable
financial
impact on American Express (AmEx, 'A+') and Discover Financial
Services
(Discover, 'BBB+'), Fitch Ratings says.
We expect that the effect will also be manageable but more felt
at banks with
operations concentrated in the EU that issue payment cards on
the Visa and
MasterCard networks. However, the interchange fee caps have been
widely
anticipated, and we believe that issuers have had time to
prepare for the impact
on revenue.
Fitch believes increased regulation could have some unintended
consequences. For
example, card members could face higher fees and/or reduced
benefits as banks
re-assess these programs and seek to maintain appropriate
profitability targets.
Fitch believes these could potentially take the form of annual
membership fees,
account maintenance or other fees and/or more limited rewards.
At the same time,
it remains unclear if merchants will be willing to pass through
the savings to
consumers.
According to the European Commission, the new rules would
introduce maximum fees
for consumer debit and credit cards and establish transparency
rules for all
transactions, among other points. The agreement is in line with
expectations
that interchange fees paid by merchants will become capped at
0.2% for debit
card transactions and 0.3% for credit card purchases. The
primary targets of the
proposals are four-party payment networks (e.g. Visa and
MasterCard), although
three-party payments systems that rely on bank issuers are also
likely included
in the new rules. Three-party systems that rely on bank issuers
would include
AmEx's Global Network Services (GNS) business and Discover's
Diner's Club,
although neither is a material earnings contributor to their
respective
franchises. The core proprietary card businesses of Amex and
Discover (which do
not rely on bank issuers), are not included in the recent
agreement, consistent
with the prior proposal.
The agreement remains subject to final endorsement by EU member
states and by
the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, before being put to
a vote by the
full Parliament, which is expected in early 2015, according to
the European
Commission. The caps are expected to take effect six months
after the
legislation enters into force.
Contact:
Brendan Sheehy, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9138
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Wire - Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.