(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taikang
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd.'s (Taikang) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Taikang's well-established franchise, strong
distribution
network, and good profitability. Its capitalisation, which
remains vulnerable to
unfavourable capital market movements, is the key offsetting
factor.
The insurer has a strong market position with 5.4% of the 9M14
total premiums in
China's life insurance market, making it the sixth-largest life
insurer in the
country. The company's efforts to increase more profitable
regular premiums
support the steady rise in its embedded value and the
improvement in profit
margins of new business. Taikang's large business scale and
margin-focused
strategy contribute to its good profitability, with a pre-tax
return on assets
of 1.0% in 2013 and 0.5% in 2012. Steady mortality gains sustain
its earnings
stability, although profitability remains subject to volatility
from its
investment income.
Taikang has managed to maintain adequate capitalisation via
earnings retention
and the injection of CNY4bn of new capital from existing
shareholders in 2012.
Its equity-to-assets ratio was 5.8% at end-2013 (3.7% at-end
2011), with
operating leverage of 15.8x (close to the median ratio for an
'A' IFS Rating).
Taikang's regulatory solvency ratio was 166% at end-2013, above
the regulatory
preferred benchmark of 150%. The ratio is likely to increase
under the
second-generation solvency regime - the China Risk-Oriented
Solvency System -
because insurance reserves will be released, adding to available
capital.
Taikang has issued subordinated debt to support its solvency
with a financial
leverage ratio (debt to the sum of debt and equity capital) of
27% at end-2013
(31% at end-2012).
Investment risk is adequately managed, with almost 80% of
Taikang's invested
assets allocated to bonds and cash and bank deposits at
end-2013. However,
Taikang has increased alternative investments (mainly associated
with property
and infrastructure projects) to about 9% of invested assets at
end-2013 (5% at
end-2012). This could make its asset quality more vulnerable to
an economic
downturn. The insurer's capitalisation is also sensitive to
stock market
fluctuations given still-significant equity exposures at about
twice its
shareholders' equity at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
capitalisation with
an equity-to-assets ratio falling below 5% on a sustained basis,
and an increase
in financial leverage above 35% for a prolonged period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because its
capitalisation and
profitability remain vulnerable to market movements. An upgrade
would hinge on a
notable improvement in profitability with greater stability and
stronger
capitalisation. This would be challenging amid ongoing intense
market
competition.
