(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Philippines-based Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC; BB/Stable) USD200m 4.25% notes
due 2020 a
final rating of 'BB'. The notes will be issued under the bank's
USD1bn
medium-term note programme.
This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to
information previously
received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating
assigned on 12
January 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and
rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in RCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'bb'.
For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms Four
Philippine Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings" dated 25 July
2014 and its full
rating report dated 9 December 2014, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RCBC's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bb'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
