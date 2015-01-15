(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned Siam
Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF;
;BBB(tha)/Stable) new issue of
up to THB500m of senior unsecured debentures due in 2020 a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB(tha)'. The proceeds will be used to refinance
maturing
debentures.
The notes are rated at the same level as SF's National Long-Term
Rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
retail property developer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Financial Leverage: Fitch expects SF's net adjusted debt to
EBITDAR to
improve but remain high at 5.0x-6.0x during 2014-2015. Fitch
expects SF's
recurring income growth to be low at 1%-2% in 2014-2015 because
there will not
be any new centres opening. The opening of new centres in 2015
is likely to be
postponed due to a delay in construction of the residential
project adjacent at
one of the centres and a delay in securing the land leases for
the others. With
the delays, capex in 2015 is likely to be small.
Strong Market Position: SF is a leading developer of Thai
medium-sized open-air
shopping centres. SF's larger portfolio, greater experience and
expertise in
this niche give it an advantage over its peers. SF has a
good-quality and
diversified shopping-centre portfolio in terms of location. It
has maintained an
average occupancy of more than 90% since the opening of its
first centre in
1995, despite tenant problems and low traffic in some major
centres in
2012-2013. Fitch expects SF's average occupancy to be at about
93%-95% in 2015
(2014: about 94%).
Secured Cash Flow: SF has long-term leases for about 65% of its
total gross
leaseable area (GLA), which account for around 30%-35% of total
recurring
income. Its anchor tenants are also high profile and
diversified. Its five
largest tenants account for 40% of total GLA, while the largest
tenant, which
occupies 15% of total GLA, is a related company. Mega Bangna,
its first mega JV
project, has contributed cash flow in the form of dividends
since 2013. The
dividend from Mega Bangna's first full year of operation, which
was paid in
early 2014, was about 20% of SF's EBITDAR in 2013.
Reliance on Refinancing: SF's THB533m of debt will mature over
the next 12
months from 30 September 2014. The company plans to refinance
the maturing debt
with new debentures. SF's liquidity is supported by cash
balances and short-term
investments of THB177m, and undrawn committed bank facilities of
THB867m at
end-September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense at below 3.0x on a sustained basis (12 months
to 30 September
2014: 3.7x)
-Financial leverage as measured by adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
at above 6.5x on
a sustained basis (12 months to 30 September 2014: 6.0x)
Positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18 months
due to the
company's sustained high financial leverage. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
-Improvement in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense at above 4.5x on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage at below 4.5x on a sustained basis
