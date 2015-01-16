(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Szczecin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding
Szczecin's robust operating performance. It also reflects the
city's prudent
financial management, rationalisation of operating spending,
healthy debt ratios
and moderate debt levels. The ratings also factor in growing
indirect risk
related to the debt of the city's companies which, however, are
able to service
their own debt.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its robust operating
performance with an
operating margin of 11% per annum in 2015-2016, which will on
average cover its
annual debt service of PLN70m by 3x. This will be driven by
continued operating
spending restraint and by increasing revenue from local taxes
and fees,
supported by the expansion of the city's tax base.
The city has not incurred new debt over the last two years.
Direct debt declined
2.3% in 2014 to PLN913m. In 2015 the city will make final
payments for
investments that were recently completed. This, together with
increased capex
(carried forward from 2014), is likely to raise direct debt by
18% to PLN1078m
or 62% of current revenue. However, with the completion of
investments Fitch
forecasts Szczecin's direct debt will stabilise at a moderate
60%-65% of current
revenue from 2016.
Despite growing debt Szczecin's debt service and debt-to-current
balance ratios
should remain healthy in 2015-2016. We expect the
debt-to-current balance ratio
to increase to seven years (from an estimated 4.6 years in
2014), but still well
below an estimated average debt maturity of 20 years. The city
is exposed to
interest rate and FX risks, as almost all of Szczecin's debt
carries floating
rates (80%) and 44% is euro-denominated. Both these risks are
mitigated by
Szczecin's conservative financial management; it usually budgets
higher amounts
for interest payments than the actual amount paid.
Szczecin's major investments have reached the implementation
phase. According to
preliminary data, the city's capex for 2014 is estimated to have
been lower than
projected, at PLN441m, as a result of some investments being
carried forward
onto 2015. Capex is likely to peak at PLN630m in 2015 as
Szczecin makes final
payments for completed investments. Over 50% of these payments
will be financed
by capital revenue made up of EU grants. We expect the city's
capex to stabilise
at below PLN300m from 2016.
Fitch regards the city's strong liquidity buffer and liquidity
management as a
positive rating factor. Cash in the city's accounts plus liquid
deposits
totalled more than PLN160m at the end of each month in 2014,
yielding PLN4.8m in
interest income. The city has not had the need to use its
liquidity credit line
of PLN150m.
Fitch expects Szczecin's indirect risk from municipal companies'
debt to
increase to about PLN750m in 2015, from an estimated PLN610m at
end-2014.
However, such contingent risk is mitigated by the municipal
companies' capacity
to repay their debt by themselves. Although Szczecin may
support its companies
through capital injections, they tend to be small in relation to
the city's
budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Szczecin's ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its
operating
performance on a sustained basis, with an operating margin above
12% accompanied
by stabilising direct debt following containment of capex in the
medium term.
A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's
operating margin to
below 7%, accompanied by debt rising well above Fitch's
projections, resulting
in significant deterioration in the debt-to-current balance
ratio to beyond 10
years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 330 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
