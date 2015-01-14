(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
International
Investment Bank's (IIB) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE). The 'BBB-' ratings on IIB's senior
unsecured bonds and the
Short-term 'F3' IDR have also been placed on RWE.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE follows the downgrade of Russia to 'BBB-'/Negative from
'BBB'/Negative
on 9 January 2014.
IIB's credit quality has so far primarily relied on support from
its eight
member states; Fitch has, more particularly, linked IIB's IDR to
that of Russia,
which is the bank's largest shareholder with 59% of callable
capital as of
end-November 2014 (55% of paid-in capital). Up to this point,
IIB's IDR has been
notched down by one notch from the Russian sovereign rating to
reflect
weaknesses in the governance structure of the bank, whereby each
member state
has an equal weight in the council irrespective of its capital
contribution,
therefore potentially making decision-making more difficult in
times of stress.
In view of improvements to IIB's intrinsic features throughout
2014 (eg:-
strengthening of the risk management framework and processes,
funding track
record, and capital increase disbursement) and of developments
regarding support
features (eg:- the expected dilution of Russia's share of
capital following
Hungary's rejoining the bank, and the expected adoption of new
statutory
documents amending voting rights), Fitch will review the rating
drivers going
forward, and in particular the relative importance of support
and intrinsic
factors. The RWE reflects this evolving credit profile of the
IIB in the context
of an ambitious revamp of the bank's strategy, organisation and
operations since
late 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE within two months, after
reviewing in detail
the intrinsic and support factors of IIB.
If the IDR remains driven by support, it could be downgraded by
one notch in
line with the recent downgrade of Russia.
If the IDR becomes driven by intrinsic factors, which are deemed
commensurate
with an investment-grade rating, it could be affirmed with a
newly assigned
Stable Outlook, thereby representing an improvement on its
current credit
profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Supranationals Rating Criteria' dated 22
May 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.