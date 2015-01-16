(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City of
Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the
National Long-term
rating at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, the National
Short-term rating at
'F1+(zaf)' and the National senior unsecured ratings on its
outstanding bonds at
'AA-(zaf)'.
The ratings reflect CoJ's low debt by international standards,
robust budgetary
performance and conservative financial management aimed at
maintaining high
levels of liquidity and free reserves. The ratings also take
into account
pressure from a slowing economy amid high unemployment and
strong demographic
growth.
Fitch also highlights Johannesburg's important status as the
largest city in
South Africa (BBB/BBB+Negative) and the support it would receive
from the
national government, in case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance: Fitch expects Johannesburg to maintain an
operating margin
of 13%-15% of operating revenues, net of depreciation for fixed
assets, up from
11.5% in the fiscal year ended June 2013. The current balance
will fund up to
two-thirds of capital spending, which is slated to rise towards
ZAR10bn by FY17,
from about ZAR7.5bn in FY14. Fitch expects the balance before
debt to range from
a small surplus to a small deficit of about ZAR2bn, or 5% of
total revenue, as
capital subsidies for investment moderate borrowing
requirements.
Debt: Fitch views CoJ's debt as sustainable at around 40% of
recurrent revenues.
The stock of bonds and loans accounted for nearly ZAR13bn in
December 2014 and
is seen rising to ZAR20bn by FY17 to partly fund capital
spending. Fitch expects
direct debt service (interest and principal) to continue to be
covered by the
operating balance over the medium term, and debt stock to remain
at three to
four years of the current balance. Provisions into a sinking
fund, which
accounted for about ZAR3bn in FY14, provide a buffer against
repayment peaks
such as a ZAR1.7bn bullet bond due in 2018.
Management: CoJ aims to maintain a high cash balance, with
liquidity in excess
of debt servicing requirements. Cash balance is expected to
hover around
ZAR4bn-5bn on the back of improving tax and fee collection
rates, which rose to
93% in FY14, from 90% in FY12, helped by a more extensive use of
pre-paid
meters. Working capital, however, is forecast to have declined
to about ZAR1bn
in FY14 from about ZAR2bn in FY13 and FY12 on the back of rising
trade payables.
Economy: Johannesburg is the wealthiest city in South Africa
with an estimated
GDP per capita of about 50% above the national average of
USD12,250 and the
nation's financial and corporate hub. Against a national
backdrop of economic
slowdown, Fitch expects activity generated by the implementation
of the city's
ZAR100bn 10-year investment plan to support the performance of
CoJ's economy,
and to lead to an average GDP growth of 3% per annum over the
medium term,
supporting revenue collection.
Institutional Framework: Fitch assesses South Africa's
inter-governmental
relations as "Neutral" to CoJ's ratings. To finance part of
their functions and
responsibilities subnationals receive subsidies, primarily from
the national
government, based on established criteria and regulation aimed
at preserving the
ongoing viability of each subnational. However, in case of
inability to deliver
basic services or meet financial commitments proportional
settlement is
conceived as a way contributing to regaining fiscal balance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The probability of a positive rating action on CoJ in the near
term is low owing
to the Negative Outlook on the sovereign.
Conversely, developments that could lead to a negative rating
action include a
significant deterioration of budgetary performance with
operating margin falling
below 10% and/or tax and fee collection rates falling below 90%
with a
substantial rise in trade payables and receivables.
