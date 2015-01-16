(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Province of Trento's (PAT) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the Autonomous Province
of Trento's
credit-linked notes, as follows:
-University of Trento's EUR43.7m amortising fixed-rate notes due
in 2015 (ISIN:
IT0003976971): Long-term local currency rating 'A-'
-Garda Trentino Fiere's (GDF) EUR15m bullet fixed-rate notes
(now Patrimonio del
Trentino's (PdT) notes following the incorporation of GDF into
PdT in December
2011) due in 2016 (ISIN: IT0004051436): Long-term local currency
rating 'A-'
-PdT's EUR43m floating-rate bullet notes due in 2017 (ISIN:
IT0005005456):
Long-term local currency rating 'A'
The affirmation reflects PAT's low debt and continued strong
budgetary
performance, aided by the province's sound management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional framework: PAT is rated above the sovereign by
virtue of its
institutional strength and high degree of financial autonomy.
PAT's special
autonomous status entitles it to receive fixed shares of major
national taxes
collected in its own territory, ranging from 90% personal income
tax (PIT) and
corporate income tax (CIT) to 80% of VAT. This underpins the
province's tax
revenue resilience, limiting dependence on state transfers,
while a diversified
set of responsibilities supports its budgetary flexibility.
Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to
bilateral
agreements and from 2019 will account for about EUR400m, or 0.5%
of Italy's
interest burden. PAT's rating differential of maximum two
notches above the
'BBB+' sovereign rating, however, reflects the risk of weakening
predictability
of intergovernmental relations and captures possible
interference by the State
in case of macroeconomic stress and/or stressed sovereign
finances.
Debt and liquidity: PAT's direct risk is fully sustainable at
one year of the
current balance, and about 30% as a proportion of the province's
current
revenue. PAT would be direct risk-free if Fitch did not
reclassify debt issued
by Cassa del Trentino (CdT) as direct risk. Fitch expects CdT
debt to have been
about EUR1.35bn at end-2014 and to remain at a moderate 33% of
current revenue
by 2016. Debt of other subsidiaries is subsidised by PAT and
accounts for about
EUR0.7bn. However, such debt will decline over the medium term
as a result of
PAT's strategy to concentrate debt at CdT. PAT has expressed its
commitment to
maintaining total public sector debt at below 10% of local GDP.
Fiscal performance: Fitch expects PAT to continue to report
strong financial
performance in the medium term, with a high operating margin of
about 30% and a
positive fund balance of between 5% and 10% of revenue. Fitch
assumes in its
baseline scenario that the cost of possible new functions,
ranging from tax
policing to justice, will not materially affect the operating
margin, which we
forecast to remain close to 30% in the medium term, or about
EUR1.35bn.
Fitch forecasts average investment spending of EUR1.6bn per year
over 2014-2016,
largely funded by the current balance. The province benefits
from high capex
flexibility, with recurring capex of about EUR400m, or 25% of
the total. Fitch
expects PAT's overall budget to remain balanced, even in a
stressed scenario in
which the operating margin halves to 15%, as high discretionary
capex allows for
postponement of capital projects if required.
Management: PAT is among the most sophisticated sub-nationals in
Italy. Its
management is prudent, keeping free reserves at nearly 8% of
revenue as buffer
against unforeseen spending needs.
Economy: PAT is one of the wealthiest sub-nationals in Italy and
Europe, with
GDP per capita of about EUR31,000, or 20% above the EU average,
and with an
economy stronger than the national one. Fitch expects PAT's
economy to have
grown modestly (0.3%) in 2014, and strengthening towards 1% in
2015 on the back
of domestic consumption recovery, public spending on
infrastructure, and
exports, including agricultural produce.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PAT's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to the
province's profile
being constrained by the sovereign's ratings. A downgrade or
upgrade of the
Republic of Italy would therefore translate into a corresponding
action on PAT.
A growing national economy, with evidence of stability and
therefore
predictability of inter-governmental relations, could result in
a wider rating
gap between PAT and the Italian sovereign. A downgrade could be
triggered by
unfavourable changes in PAT's statute of autonomy or a
substantial weakening of
the financial profile of the province.
CREDIT-LINKED NOTES KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The notes were issued against annual contributions granted by
PAT to public
sector entities pursuant to provincial law. The entities have
mandated PAT,
through a delegation of debt under Italian Civil Code rules, to
retain the
contributions and irrevocably use them to service the notes when
due. With the
acceptance of the debt delegation, the province has undertaken a
direct
obligation towards the noteholders to pay principal and interest
(within the
limit of the contributions granted). A failure to do so would
trigger the right
of the noteholders to claim the amounts owed to them directly
against the
province without the need to request payments to the entities
first. The
province has undertaken an 'impegno di spesa pluriennale'
(multi-annual fixed
expense undertaking), implying an irrevocable commitment of the
province on a
multi-annual basis.
The debt delegation does not involve a discharge of the entities
from their
obligations under the notes. Therefore, should the province fail
to make any
payments, the entities would still be bound to make payments
under the notes.
PAT does not explicitly recognise the contributions granted to
the entities, and
hence the instalments payable to noteholders, as ranking equally
with PAT's own
direct debt obligations. In Fitch's view, this implies that the
notes, except
PdT's EUR43m floating-rate bullet notes due in 2017, are
subordinated to the
province's senior unsecured debt. The 2017 notes are rated at
the same level as
PAT's IDR in light of the province's unconditional, irrevocable
and first-demand
guarantee.
As the ratings of the notes are credit-linked to those of PAT,
changes in the
province's ratings will be reflected in those of the bonds.
