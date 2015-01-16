(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Germany's sovereign ratings reflects the following key rating drivers: Germany continues to have the components of a declining public debt path. The economy is growing, the budget position is relatively favourable and nominal interest rates are low. The general government debt to GDP ratio (GGGD) has started falling in Germany, unlike its 'AAA' rated eurozone peers and France (AA/Stable), UK (AA+/Stable) and the US (AAA/Stable). The debt ratio declined for a second consecutive year, reaching a five-year low of 75.4% in 2Q14, after ending 2013 at 76.9%. Fitch believes the government's targets to reduce public debt to below 70% of GDP by 2017 and to less than 60% within ten years are plausible. The downward trajectory of GGGD improves the sovereign's shock-absorbing capacity. Furthermore, while the debt ratio remains elevated compared with the 'AAA' median of 45% and 'AA' median 36%, it is within the range considered by Fitch to be consistent with a 'AAA' rating for a sovereign with otherwise strong credit fundamentals. The government continues to meet medium-term fiscal targets with a margin. For the third consecutive year, the authorities are likely to have achieved a broadly balanced headline budget in 2014. Revenues were supported by a robust labour market and wage growth and growing private consumption. Interest expenditure at below 2% of GDP is at its lowest level since at least 1990. The general government structural balance also remained in positive territory after moving into a surplus for the first time since re-unification in 2012. This is well within the 0.5% of GDP deficit medium-term objective. For a fourth consecutive year, the federal budget is also expected to be below the 0.35% of GDP deficit limit set in the German constitution but starting from 2016. Official forecasts for a balanced budget in 2015 and small surpluses from 2016 are plausible and Fitch believes it is unlikely the coalition will deviate from its current prudent fiscal policy stance. This is despite additional expenditure measures and pension reforms announced under the coalition agreement in 2013. The pension reforms increase the long-term challenge of an ageing population and include higher benefits for mothers of children born before 1992 and more generous early retirement benefits for workers with long contribution periods. The government estimates these reforms will cost cumulatively EUR160bn (5.5% of GDP) by 2030. The German economy slowed unexpectedly in 2H14 but with no overhang of debt in the domestic private sector it will grow close to its long-term potential growth rate in 2015. Unemployment is at a record low at 4.9% in October 2014., Fitch has revised down its GDP growth projections for this year to 1%, reflecting the recent weakness and putting Germany in line with our forecast for the eurozone. In our July 2014 review, we expected the economy to expand by 2%. The weak euro and low inflation could provide some upside surprises to growth. Fitch believes estimates of potential growth between 1% and 1.5% are plausible. The projected shrinking of the population is a key factor behind Germany's relatively low long-term potential growth. Recent pension reforms would further dampen prospects for labour supply. However, if recent high net immigration persists, it could boost growth prospects somewhat. There is low risk from contingent liabilities. The banking asset quality review and stress tests by the ECB and EBA did not result in additional costs for the government or the states. In recent years, the financial sector has improved capitalisation and funding remains favourable for most. The risks from the eurozone crisis management mechanism including the EFSF and ESM have also eased owing to the actions of the ECB and the on-going gradual economic recovery of the single currency area. Germany has a high-value added economy with a competitive manufacturing sector and effective political, civil and social institutions. It is the primary benchmark issuer for the eurozone, which gives it significant fiscal financing flexibility. As a consequence of safe-haven capital inflows, yields are low across the curve. Germany is a significant net external creditor with one of the strongest net international investment positions in the world and a large current account surplus. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could individually or collectively, result in a downgrade include: - GGGD approaching 90% would start to put pressure on the rating. This could arise from an economic shock or a weakening in the underlying budgetary position, for example from the increasing cost of ageing-related spending. - Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further state support to the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As the largest contributor to any official rescue package, Germany is financially exposed to a re-intensification of the eurozone crisis. KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary surplus averaging 1.5% of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.4%, an average effective interest rate of 2.5% and GDP deflator of 1.7%. On the basis of these assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would decline to 57% by 2023. Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely, their timing and size are unclear. Fitch therefore does not assume any such debt-reducing transactions in its projections for public finances. According to data from Eurostat, government liabilities relating to financial sector support fell to 8.8% of GDP in 2013 from 10.6% in 2012. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. 