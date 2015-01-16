(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Germany's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Germany continues to have the components of a declining public
debt path. The
economy is growing, the budget position is relatively favourable
and nominal
interest rates are low. The general government debt to GDP ratio
(GGGD) has
started falling in Germany, unlike its 'AAA' rated eurozone
peers and France
(AA/Stable), UK (AA+/Stable) and the US (AAA/Stable). The debt
ratio declined
for a second consecutive year, reaching a five-year low of 75.4%
in 2Q14, after
ending 2013 at 76.9%. Fitch believes the government's targets to
reduce public
debt to below 70% of GDP by 2017 and to less than 60% within ten
years are
plausible.
The downward trajectory of GGGD improves the sovereign's
shock-absorbing
capacity. Furthermore, while the debt ratio remains elevated
compared with the
'AAA' median of 45% and 'AA' median 36%, it is within the range
considered by
Fitch to be consistent with a 'AAA' rating for a sovereign with
otherwise strong
credit fundamentals.
The government continues to meet medium-term fiscal targets with
a margin. For
the third consecutive year, the authorities are likely to have
achieved a
broadly balanced headline budget in 2014. Revenues were
supported by a robust
labour market and wage growth and growing private consumption.
Interest
expenditure at below 2% of GDP is at its lowest level since at
least 1990. The
general government structural balance also remained in positive
territory after
moving into a surplus for the first time since re-unification in
2012. This is
well within the 0.5% of GDP deficit medium-term objective. For a
fourth
consecutive year, the federal budget is also expected to be
below the 0.35% of
GDP deficit limit set in the German constitution but starting
from 2016.
Official forecasts for a balanced budget in 2015 and small
surpluses from 2016
are plausible and Fitch believes it is unlikely the coalition
will deviate from
its current prudent fiscal policy stance. This is despite
additional expenditure
measures and pension reforms announced under the coalition
agreement in 2013.
The pension reforms increase the long-term challenge of an
ageing population and
include higher benefits for mothers of children born before 1992
and more
generous early retirement benefits for workers with long
contribution periods.
The government estimates these reforms will cost cumulatively
EUR160bn (5.5% of
GDP) by 2030.
The German economy slowed unexpectedly in 2H14 but with no
overhang of debt in
the domestic private sector it will grow close to its long-term
potential growth
rate in 2015. Unemployment is at a record low at 4.9% in October
2014., Fitch
has revised down its GDP growth projections for this year to 1%,
reflecting the
recent weakness and putting Germany in line with our forecast
for the eurozone.
In our July 2014 review, we expected the economy to expand by
2%. The weak euro
and low inflation could provide some upside surprises to growth.
Fitch believes estimates of potential growth between 1% and 1.5%
are plausible.
The projected shrinking of the population is a key factor behind
Germany's
relatively low long-term potential growth. Recent pension
reforms would further
dampen prospects for labour supply. However, if recent high net
immigration
persists, it could boost growth prospects somewhat.
There is low risk from contingent liabilities. The banking asset
quality review
and stress tests by the ECB and EBA did not result in additional
costs for the
government or the states. In recent years, the financial sector
has improved
capitalisation and funding remains favourable for most. The
risks from the
eurozone crisis management mechanism including the EFSF and ESM
have also eased
owing to the actions of the ECB and the on-going gradual
economic recovery of
the single currency area.
Germany has a high-value added economy with a competitive
manufacturing sector
and effective political, civil and social institutions. It is
the primary
benchmark issuer for the eurozone, which gives it significant
fiscal financing
flexibility. As a consequence of safe-haven capital inflows,
yields are low
across the curve.
Germany is a significant net external creditor with one of the
strongest net
international investment positions in the world and a large
current account
surplus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- GGGD approaching 90% would start to put pressure on the
rating. This could
arise from an economic shock or a weakening in the underlying
budgetary
position, for example from the increasing cost of ageing-related
spending.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support
to the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As the
largest contributor
to any official rescue package, Germany is financially exposed
to a
re-intensification of the eurozone crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.5%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.4%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.5% and GDP deflator of 1.7%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would decline to 57% by 2023.
Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely,
their timing and
size are unclear. Fitch therefore does not assume any such
debt-reducing
transactions in its projections for public finances. According
to data from
Eurostat, government liabilities relating to financial sector
support fell to
8.8% of GDP in 2013 from 10.6% in 2012.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will maintain tight fiscal policy over
the medium term.
