(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB/RR2' issue rating
to Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s (Level 3 Financing) proposed
issuance of $500
million senior unsecured notes due 2023. Level 3 Financing is a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT). The Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for both LVLT and Level 3 Financing is 'B+' with a
Positive Rating
Outlook. LVLT had approximately $9.4 billion of consolidated
debt outstanding on
Sept. 30, 2014.
Proceeds from the senior note offering along with cash on hand
are expected to
be used to redeem the entire principal amount outstanding under
Level 3
Financing's 9.375% senior notes due 2019. The notes had
approximately $500
million of principal outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2014. The new
notes will rank
pari passu with Level 3 Financing's existing senior unsecured
indebtedness.
Outside of the extension of the company's maturity profile and
an expected
reduction of interest expense related to this transaction,
LVLT's credit profile
has not substantially changed. Pro forma for the TW Telecom,
Inc. (TWTC)
acquisition including the redemption of approximately $1.8
billion of TWTC
outstanding consolidated debt and the incurrence by Level 3
Financing of its $2
billion Tranche B 2022 Term, Fitch estimates LVLT had
approximately $11.5
billion of debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The TW Telecom, Inc. (TWTC) acquisition increases LVLT's scale
and focus on
high-margin enterprise account revenues while increasing the
company's overall
competitive position and ability to capture incremental market
share;
--The acquisition is clearly in line with LVLT's strategy to
shift its revenue
and customer focus to become a predominantly enterprise-focused
entity.
--LVLT remains committed to operate within its 3x to 5x net
leverage target. The
enhanced scale and ability to generate meaningful free cash flow
(FCF) resulting
from the transaction reinforces Fitch's expectation for further
strengthening of
LVLT's credit profile.
--The company is poised to generate sustainable levels of FCF;
defined as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends).
Fitch anticipates
LVLT FCF generation during 2014 will range between 4% and 4.5%
of consolidated
revenues on a stand-alone basis, growing to nearly 10% of
revenues by year-end
2016 on a pro forma basis.
--The operating leverage inherent to LVLT's business model
positions the company
to expand both gross and EBITDA margins.
LVLT leverage strengthened to 4.5x as of the LTM ended Sept. 30,
2014 on a
stand-alone basis (excluding the effect of acquisition
financing) and 5.1x on an
actual basis. Fitch continues to expect LVLT's credit profile
will strengthen as
the company benefits from anticipated EBITDA growth, FCF
generation and cost
synergies related to the TWTC acquisition. Consolidated leverage
on a pro forma
basis is 5x before consideration of any operating cost synergies
and declines to
4.7x after factoring in $200 million of anticipated operating
cost synergies.
The TWTC acquisition improves LVLT's ability to generate
consistent levels of
FCF. Fitch anticipates LVLT FCF generation during 2014 will
range between 4% and
4.5% of consolidated revenues on a stand-alone basis before
growing to nearly
10% by year-end 2016 on a pro forma basis. The company has
generated
approximately $354 million of FCF through the LTM ended Sept.
30, 2014. Fitch
believes the company's ability to grow high-margin core network
services (CNS)
revenues coupled with the strong operating leverage inherent in
its operating
profile position the company to generate consistent levels of
FCF.
The TWTC acquisition is in line with LVLT's strategy to shift
its revenue and
customer focus to become a predominately enterprise-focused
entity. TWTC's
strong metropolitan network supports LVLT's overall strategy.
Pro forma for the
transaction, LVLT's revenue from enterprise customers increases
to 70% of total
CNS revenue from 66%. From a regional perspective North America
CNS revenue
would increase to 78% of total CNS revenue, up from
approximately 71%.
LVLT's network capabilities, in particular its strong
metropolitan network,
along with a broad product and service portfolio emphasizing
IP-based
infrastructure and managed services provide the company a solid
base to grow its
enterprise segment revenues. Fitch believes revenue growth
prospects within
LVLT's CNS segment stand to benefit from the transition among
enterprise
customers from legacy time division multiplexing (TDM)
communications
infrastructure to Ethernet or IP VPN infrastructure based on
Internet protocol.
Fitch believes that LVLT's liquidity position is adequate given
the rating, and
that overall financial flexibility is enhanced with positive FCF
generation. The
company's liquidity position is primarily supported by cash
carried on its
balance sheet which as of Sept. 30, 2014 totaled approximately
$729 million, and
expected FCF generation. LVLT does not maintain a revolver,
which limits its
financial flexibility in Fitch's opinion. LVLT's maturity
profile is manageable
within the context of FCF generation expectations and access to
capital markets.
Scheduled maturities include $475 million in 2015 that is
scheduled to mature or
convert into equity. The next scheduled maturity is not until
2018 when
approximately $300 million of debt is scheduled to mature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
--Consolidated leverage maintained at 4x or lower;
--Consistent generation of positive FCF, with FCF-to-adjusted
debt of 5% or
greater;
--Positive operating momentum characterized by consistent core
network service
revenue growth and gross margin expansion.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
--Weakening of LVLT's operating profile, as signaled by
deteriorating margins
and revenue erosion brought on by difficult economic conditions
or competitive
pressure;
--Discretionary management decisions including but not limited
to execution of
merger and acquisition activity that increases leverage beyond
5.5x in the
absence of a credible de-leveraging plan.
